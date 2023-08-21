GREATER LAFAYETTE, IN –Right Steps has announced the launch of the Regional Child Care Catalyst program, aimed at expanding access to high-quality child care for working parents in Benton, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties, according to information provided.
Existing and new child care programs with plans to increase access to regulated child care are encouraged to apply. For each new child care opportunity, an applicant may apply for up to $1,000. Applicants must submit a formal proposal to be considered for this funding. The proposal requires a formal budget, up to two letters of support from local stakeholders, and a narrative explaining how the project will:
• Increase access to eligible child care opportunities for children approved for CCDF (Child Care Development Fund) vouchers
• Increase access to child care in QCTs (Qualified Census Tracts) or disproportionately affected communities
• Be sustained after the funding is depleted
Right Steps Co-CEO Victoria Matney says, “We understand the challenges faced by working families in finding reliable and nurturing child care options. Through the Regional Child Care Catalyst program, we aim to support and strengthen existing child care programs to ensure that child care is accessible and affordable.”
Right Steps and other licensed child care programs in the five-county region serve about 6,200 young children ages birth to five but over 11,400 children need child care.
This project aims to do a few things: help folks that are providing unlicensed child care formalize their program, help those that already provide child care in increasing their capacity, and remove cost barriers to those people looking to start a brand new child care program.
Types of Capacity-Building Projects:
For Existing Child Care Programs
You are already providing child care but wish you could make a greater impact. You may be eligible for up to $1,000 per new child care opportunity you create. These funds will help cover start-up costs for new care and learning environments.
For New Child Care Programs
If you are brand new to the field or want to formalize your program, you may be eligible for start-up funds equal to $1,000 per new child care opportunity you create. Child care regulations may seem overwhelming, but partners like The Child Care Resource Network, SPARK Learning Lab, and Indiana AEYC are here to set you up for success and sustainability.
To take advantage of this exceptional opportunity, please visit our website at rightstepscdc.org/readi/ and complete the application form. This round of applications will close Thursday, August 31, at 11:59 pm EST. Don't miss out on this chance to be a part of the Regional Child Care Catalyst program!
At Right Steps, we are committed to building a brighter future for our children. By collaborating with child care providers across the region, we can make quality child care more accessible to working parents and ensure that every child receives the best start in life.
For more information or inquiries, please contact us at READI@rightstepscdc.org.
Right Steps is a non-profit organization providing and advocating for high-quality early care and education. Headquartered in Lafayette, IN, we operate four licensed child care centers in Tippecanoe County, one in Newton County (Goodland), and two in Jasper County (Rensselaer & Remington). Right Steps is committed to operating at the very highest level of Paths to QUALITY™ and National Accreditation via NAEYC. We operate the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and the local Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) for multiple counties across northern Indiana.