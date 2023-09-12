Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, Forest Glen Preserve will host the Vermilion Valley Encampment – a Revolutionary War Reenactment. The hours of this event are 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the 23rd; and 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on the 24th.
Camps will be open for visitors to tour, drills and demonstrations will available throughout the day. Historical Reenactors will take you back in time with period accurate encampments and clothing. Demonstrations include everything from axe throwing, cooking over open fires, period weaponry, marching practice, and fashion shows. Each day’s activities will culminate in a live battle on Forest Glen’s Battlefield!
A highlight on Sunday only, connect to Pioneer lifestyles by participating in candle-dipping, squeezing apple cider, and sampling fry bread. Games like watermelon eating will be a blast to play for all children.
Activities will begin both days at 10 am and will conclude with the battle re-enactment on Saturday at 4:30 pm and Sunday at 3:30 pm. All activities are FREE! Admission is free! Call 662-2142 for more information.