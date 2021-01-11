OAKLAND — Newly elected U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, apologized Friday for her comment at a rally this week about Adolf Hitler being “right on one thing.”
Her statement came after widespread criticism from Democrats, Republicans and Jewish leaders.
“Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” Miller said. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds.”
At a rally Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing; he said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
In her statement Friday, Miller also said she is pro-Isreal.
“While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community,” Miller said. “I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”
The apology came after Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said Thursday that Miller’s comments were unacceptable and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth called for her resignation.
Miller was criticized Wednesday by everyone from the Illinois Republican Party and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.