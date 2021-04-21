RENSSELAER — Plots for Rensselaer’s Community Garden near the Jasper County Extension Office are still available for local gardeners.
The garden is located just south of the extension office, which is located off U.S. 231 as you travel north out of town.
For the fee of $10 dollars you will receive a 20-by-20 plot to have your garden for the year. The plot will be tilled this spring for you to start with a clean seed bed.
Each gardener will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of their plot. Watering, weeding, harvesting and any other garden related maintenance are all the responsibility of the gardener. Assignment of the plots will be awarded first come first served basis.
Gardeners will be responsible for clearing their plots by Nov. 1.
If you would like more information on the Community garden and how to sign up for a plot, contact Bryan Overstreet at 219-866-5741 or boverstreet@purdue.edu.