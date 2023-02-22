RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Hall of Fame committee will induct a longtime coach and a state finalist wrestler during a ceremony at Friday’s game between the Bombers and Winamac.
Bill Zimmer, Class of 1968, and Randy Kaufman, Class of 2009, will be inducted into the Hall at halftime of Friday’s varsity game at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
A former administrator at RCHS, Zimmer played football, basketball and track in his teenage years. He is best remembered as a coach, serving as the head cross country coach from 1987 to 2002.
In that span, the Bombers won three sectional championships, eight conference titles and he developed the girls’ cross country program in 1990.
Zimmer was also the head boys’ track coach from 1990 to 2002 after serving as an assistant to Hall of Fame legend Gene Edmonds from 1985 to 1990.
An Indiana University graduate where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Zimmer continues to serve as an assistant to the track program, working with athletes in the high jump event.
Zimmer coached many athletes who competed in the state finals in track, including Hall of Fame athlete Dan Brandenburg, John Rafferty, Cole Webb, Ben Zimmer and Kelly Carey. His former athletes still hold seven school records at RCHS. He coached Ariel Manns at the state finals as recently as 2021.
After leaving the classroom, Zimmer became an administrator for 13 years, including seven years as principal at the high school.
Now retired, Zimmer said his fondest memory is competing in Friday night football games as a Bomber and competing in the pole vault and high jump as a member of the track team.
A life lesson he learned from athletes? “Athletics mirror life: to succeed requires hard work, determination and a willingness to listen.”
Kaufman, meanwhile, competed in football and wrestling as a Bomber athlete, earning three varsity letters in football. He was an all-Hoosier Conference pick and helped RCHS capture sectional and regional titles.
He had great success as a wrestler, earning four varsity letters, a Hoosier Conference championship and sectional and regional titles. He placed eighth at the 2009 state meet in the 189-pound weight class.
Kaufman went on to wrestle at the University of Indianapolis and is currently a professional wrestler with All Elite Wrestling. He can be seen wrestling on Wednesday nights on TBS.
His fondest sports moment at RHCS is “singing karaoke after practice with my teammates.”
A life lesson he learned from his participation in athletes was “never stop following (your) dreams.”
Friday’s junior varsity game is set for 5:30 p.m. After that game, senior night will be held for varsity players, managers and cheerleaders prior to tip-off.