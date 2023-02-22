RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Hall of Fame committee will induct a longtime coach and a state finalist wrestler during a ceremony at Friday’s game between the Bombers and Winamac.

Bill Zimmer, Class of 1968, and Randy Kaufman, Class of 2009, will be inducted into the Hall at halftime of Friday’s varsity game at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.

