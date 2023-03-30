BLOOMINGTON — The DeMotte Christian High School Lady Knights track team shone at the Hoosier State Small School Indoor Relays held last Saturday, March 25 at Gladstein Fieldhouse at IU’s campus in Bloomington.

Standout senior Gabbi Zeilenga had an awesome state meet finishing in second place in both the pole vault and long jump. She was one of only a handful of competitors to medal in multiple events at the state meet.

