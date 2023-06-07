BLOOMINGTON — DeMotte Christian High School’s Gabbi Zeilenga finished out her high school career with an impressive top 10 finish in not just one event, but two at the ISHAA girls’ state track and field finals last Saturday.
The senior standout earned a seventh place overall in the long jump and an eighth place in the pole vault to leave the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University with two medals.
Frustratingly, the pole vault and long jump competitions both began at 3 p.m., the hottest part of the day, and would also require Zeilenga to see-saw back and forth, competing in both events at the same time.
In the long jump preliminaries, a very fast runway caused Zeilenga to foul on her first two attempts. Her third, however, was clean and long enough to advance her into the long jump finals.
Zeilenga then moved over to the pole vault which had an opening height of 10 feet. Soon, over half of the field had been eliminated at 10 feet, 6 inches. Zeilenga sat out and entered the competition at 11 feet, which she cleared on her first attempt. She was then approached after that vault by a meet official and told to check out and head immediately back to long jump.
Back at the long jump, Zeilenga’s first and second jumps in the finals were not long enough to make the podium, leaving her with one final attempt. Her third attempt was a very good jump at 18’5 1/2, which put her on the podium in seventh place.
Zeilenga then trotted back to the vault competition. With the bar at 11-3, 12 competitors remained in the competition. She cleared that on her second attempt and then cleared 11-6, also on her second attempt.
With the bar moved up again to 11-9, Zeilenga came close to clearing it but fell just short, finishing in eighth overall and winning her second medal.
This is the first time any DeMotte Christian — formerly Covenant Christian High School — athlete has medaled twice at a state meet. Her career ends with five sectional titles, two regional titles, and three state appearances, finishing on the podium in all three.
In her time at the high school, Zeilenga broke several school records in both indoor and outdoor track and field, broke the conference record in pole vault and also finished in third place last year at the Hoosier State Games indoor meet. She finished second at the indoor meet this season.
Zeilenga will next head to Bethel University to compete at the collegiate level in the NAIA.
Zeilenga added several thank you’s, stating first of all, she has voiced her thankfulness to God who carried her through he career. She prays before every jump. She also wanted to thank coach Jay Starkey, who has worked with her since the seventh grade, as well as former DMCHS athletic director Matt Rodriquez for his unwavering support.