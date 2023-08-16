RENSSELAER — Perhaps the most valuable item that Jasper County football fans will possess Friday night will be a game program.
It is needed to keep tabs on the number of new players on both squads as Kankakee Valley and Rensselaer Central prepare for battle in the 53rd installment of the Cracker Barrel contest. Kickoff at the Emory Harrison Athletic Complex is set for 7 p.m.
The Bombers, in particular, will trot out a number of young players, though a handful do have varsity experience. They include three-year starter Diego Hernandez-Reyes — last year’s top rusher — junior Kadyne Doyle and sophomore Carter Ogborn. Junior Peyton Joseph had a pair of sacks in last week’s scrimmage.
Sophomore Cohen Westfall will get his first snaps as a varsity quarterback this fall, with senior Aaron Barko, Hernandez-Reyes and Ogborn anchoring the running game.
“Barko, Diego and Ogborn … those are three pretty darn good running backs with speed,” said Bombers coach Chris Meeks, who has 186 wins in 24 seasons on Rensselaer’s sideline. “They’re dynamic. They read blocks and cut back across the grain and they are what we look for in our running game.”
Look for freshmen to get playing time as well, including Landen Musch at tight end alongside Doyle. Tyson Cotner, another freshman, had an interception against Hanover last week.
“It’s obvious we have some team speed at the skill positions,” Meeks said. “We have two tight ends — Musch, a freshman, and Doyle, a junior — who are very quick. They’re going to be playmakers at tight end for us this year. I think we have more possibilities in the passing game this year.”
Expected to get the ball to his athletes in space is Westfall, who had a solid junior varsity season as a freshman last year.
Westfall showed great poise in running the offense against Hanover last week, using his legs to score a touchdown. The Bombers managed to score a pair of touchdowns and moved the ball well most of the night against the preseason No. 6 ranked Wildcats.
“Our quarterback does a lot of things for us,” Meeks said of Westfall. “He’s a playmaker and he’s shown that all summer against quality opposition. He’s not the most experienced kid in the world yet, but that’s what summers are for. We felt like we put him through the test with Michigan City and teams he went against. He held up well and he’s improved every week. We feel like he’s ready for a big game and we’re going to jump right into one on Friday.”
Though facing a much more experienced Hanover Central squad, Meeks was pleased with how his team looked at last week’s scrimmage.
“Those were all underclassmen out there the other night and I thought they played well,” he said. “That’s a highly-regarded Hanover Central team that has their quarterback back from last year and several key components from last year’s team, and I thought we played very well against them.”
The Bombers — who finished 5-5 a year ago — feature just five seniors, including veteran linemen Adam Ahler and Graham Drone, Barko and Kadyn Rowland, who continues to nurse a knee injury suffered during the basketball season last winter.
It is one of the smaller senior classes at RCHS with Meeks on the sidelines.
“I’d rather have a very, very young, competitive talented team than a bunch of older guys that don’t have a lot of upside to them. There is a lot of upside to this team,” Meeks said.
One other senior, Kyler Sigman, is new to the Bombers and will perform kicking duties. Last Friday, he kicked a 42-yard field goal in RCHS’s scrimmage game and split the uprights from 27 and 35 yards as well to give the Bombers a welcomed weapon.
“He’s also an excellent punter, so he’s going to bring a lot to our special teams,” Meeks said of Sigman, who will play soccer this fall as well.
Hanover did manage to move the ball early against the Bombers, scoring a touchdown in their first handful of plays. But the defense stood tall when it appeared the Wildcats were threatening to punch it in a couple of times.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Meeks said. “We’re experimenting with our defensive line still. But I thought they did a nice job. Hanover was able to get a couple of big runs against us and when you look at film, we didn’t have the gap covered. I guess you can expect that in a scrimmage. But that’s the purpose of a scrimmage. Get it worked out so you don’t do that in week one.”
Meeks also feels the offensive line is a work in progress after losing all-state performer Jordan Cree to graduation. Look for Meeks and his staff to continue to tweak the line over the seasons first few games, something that has become the norm over the years.
KV will also surround a handful of veteran players with youngsters on Friday. The Kougars, coming off a 4-6 finish that included a five-game losing streak to end the season, return quarterback Dave Arroyo as well as bruising back Marco Castro, a three-year starter.
‘“Castro is a big, athletic kid,” Meeks said. “He’s got some speed, but he’s a strong runner as well. KV likes to run out of the ‘I,’ and we anticipate them doing that again this year, but they’ve worked a whole lot on their shotgun passing game. They’re looking to spread teams out. They have some nice receivers to throw to.”
The receiving corps includes veterans Eli Deardorff, Lane Zander and Adrian Uchman.
“I think they’re more dynamic this year. I think that’s what they are trying to do; throw the ball to their athletes in space or it give it to 22 (Castro),” Meeks added.
Expect the Kougars to be aggressive on defense, with former KV head coach and well respected defensive coordinator Brad Stewart manning the controls.
“Their ends come up hard, linebackers are very aggressive,” Meeks said. “Any time you go against a Brad Stewart defense, you know they’re going to be well coached and disciplined. There are times they’re going to play without a safety. They’ll going to stick 11 guys up there and dare you to run. Nice thing is we feel like we’re well prepared if they want to do that because our quarterback will throw the ball and he’s got guys to throw to.”
The Bombers have proven to be a tough opening game for KV, which has lost five of the last six meetings. Rensselaer will look for its third straight win in the series on Friday, but to do so, Meeks feels his team will have to execute against a team that is helmed by disciplinarian Kirk Kennedy, who led Lowell to two state titles.
Friday’s game will be the 17th year in a row that the Bombers will square off against the Kougars in week one. It gets the juices flowing for players and fans alike, Meeks said.
“I love it from the standpoint both communities get behind it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in Wheatfield or Rensselaer, the place is packed. The students get behind it, the communities get behind it. And more importantly, sometimes these rivalries get a little crazy in terms of trash talking or unsportsmanlike penalties. It’s not like that with our rivalry. These two teams will get after it for 48 minutes and at the end of the night, we come together as a community and county again, so there are a lot of good relationships there.”