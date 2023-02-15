FULTON — Tri-County gave a strong defensive effort in its Class A Regional final at Caston on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The offense, meanwhile, struggled for consistency in a 38-30 loss to No. 7 ranked Bethany Christian (22-3). The Cavaliers had their season end at 14-12.
Bethany Christian will face Washington Township (20-6) in the Class A Semi-state at Frankfort on Saturday. Tri (25-1) will play Tri-Central (12-13) in Saturday’s other semifinal.
The Cavs held Bethany Christian to 32% shooting (12 of 27), but could only hit 39% of their own shots, going 13 of 33 from the floor. They also committed 23 turnovers.
TC fell behind 19-14 at halftime, but Bethany extended its lead in the second half to capture a regional title.
Tri-County was led by sophomore Hannah Arvin’s 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Junior Jasmine Durando added seven points.
Sophomore Sara Zarse, the team’s top scorer at 10.7 ppg., struggled offensively with just a free throw. She was 0 of 10 from the floor, but contributed five assists, six steals and two blocks.
Freshman Grace Luck added six rebounds and three steals, freshman Evelyn Ross had six boards and junior Allista Taulman had three assists.
The future looks rosy for TC, which carried nary a senior this year. Coach Missy Tyler returns her entire roster, including all five starters, in pursuit of another sectional title.