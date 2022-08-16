RENSSELAER — When one looks at Rensselaer Central’s 2022 football roster, the first thing that stands out is the number of nines and tens underneath the “Grade” category.

Longtime head coach Chris Meeks — who has a 181-85 record in 23 seasons at RCHS — will have 25 freshmen and sophomores at his disposal among his 35-player roster this fall, with many of them expected to contribute in a number of ways.

Trending Food Videos