RENSSELAER — When one looks at Rensselaer Central’s 2022 football roster, the first thing that stands out is the number of nines and tens underneath the “Grade” category.
Longtime head coach Chris Meeks — who has a 181-85 record in 23 seasons at RCHS — will have 25 freshmen and sophomores at his disposal among his 35-player roster this fall, with many of them expected to contribute in a number of ways.
“This may sound weird, but I feel like we’re young and experienced,” Meeks said. “We were starting four to six freshmen at different times last year and we’ve never ever really done that before.”
Among those who earned valuable varsity time were Diego Hernandez-Reyes, Corbin Mathew, Bryan Camarena and Brock Robinson. And many of them had big roles on both sides of the line.
“Those kids did great actually,” Meeks said of his freshmen starters. “We got six wins against a pretty competitive schedule of teams. So those guys are back. We include a bunch of young kids, but we have a nice nucleus of upperclassmen, too. It’s really a nice mixture, but there are a lot of young players playing.”
The roster features just seven seniors, including likely starters Jordan Cree (two-way lineman), running back Chaz Mullins, two-way lineman Trenton Simmons and tight end/lineman Carter Drone. Avery Reyes, Elias McAdow and Kayne Robinson will also see playing time as Meeks and his staff build depth.
The 35-player roster is one of the smallest lineups Meeks has ever had.
“Like years past, depth is a concern,” Meeks said. “You get three, four kids injured, dinged up, it can be tough. Not because we’re lacking good football players, because I feel like our football players top to bottom are very good, but a lot of them are young and inexperienced.”
The Bombers will lean heavily on an experienced offense and defensive line, with Cree = (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) and Camarena (6-5, 285) expected to anchor the front four.
“Our offensive and defensive line have been pretty good, and we expected that. Offensively we’re very athletic. I think we have some true speed. All of our skill players are quick kids,” Meeks said.
Hernandez-Reyes, who was inserted into the backfield on several occasions last year in his first year, has come into the season bigger and stronger. North Newton transfer Kadyn Rowland, who was the leading rusher for the Spartans last season, will fill another running back spot, with Mathew expected to contribute his speed on quarterback keepers.
“He had a great summer,” Meeks said of the left-handed throwing Mathew, who played a big role in Rensselaer’s boys’ basketball championship last winter. “We see him improving every day. He can throw the ball very well. He’s a kid if he wasn’t quarterback, he’d be a running back. He runs the ball extremely well. He’s a true dual-threat quarterback.”
Mathew is also expected to contribute on the defensive side like many of his teammates.
More from this section
“When you’re a small school, you’ve got to mix kids around,” Meeks said. “A guy who was best at it was Doug Knutson over at North Newton. He’d take his best two, three athletes and put them at multiple positions so as a defensive coordinator you had to find out where he was putting those guys. That’s the same thing for us. We got to have interchangeable parts. A kid might be a receiver one minute and he might be a running back the next. The same holds on defense. We’ll be moving kids around.”
The Bombers enjoyed a successful summer competing against a handful of Northwest Indiana’s bigger schools in preparation for another challenging schedule. Players were regular visitors to the weight room and summer workout sessions.
“Our weight room numbers were great all summer,” Meeks said. “Our scrimmages that we’ve had against very good opponents, our kids performed very well and you could see us improving. The big thing you can see is confidence in our kids.”
The Bombers will need that confidence to continue to grow as they prepare for a Class 3A sectional playoff after several years playing at the 2A level. Due to a small increase in enrollment, the Bombers now find themselves in Sectional 25 with Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, River Forest and familiar foes Twin Lakes and West Lafayette.
Hanover Central, which served as RCHS’s scrimmage partner on Aug. 12, returns several starters from last year’s 11-2 sectional championship squad. Westside, meanwhile, will have another strong squad after cruising to another Hoosier Conference title in 2021.
Rensselaer will not longer be in Andrean’s path with the move to 3A. The Bombers played the 59ers for a 2A sectional title three straight years, losing all three. Last year, the Niners beat RCHS on their way to a 2A state title.
“Truth be told, we played Andrean tough every time we played them. But we never got over the hump,” Meeks said. “I know they are absolutely loaded this year. It will be nice to see different teams. Obviously we know West Lafayette well. Last year, we were short-handed. We were missing like 20-something kids with COVID when we played them. We got hammered by them, but the year before we lost to them in double-overtime. We know we can be competitive with them. Hanover won a sectional last year and we feel like we’re on par with them after our scrimmage. We think we’ve got a shot.”
The Bombers will bring their young roster to hostile territory on Friday, Aug. 18 when they face rival Kankakee Valley in Wheatfield. Rensselaer has won four of the last five meetings with the Kougars, who welcome new coach Kirk Kennedy — a state champion at Lowell — and former KV head coach and Lowell defensive coordinator Brad Stewart to the fold this year.
Kennedy is eight wins shy of 200 for his career.
“I feel like we know them well and they know us well,” Meeks said of the KV-Bomber match-up. “What I do know is they (Kennedy and Stewart) will be excited to be back together again and they will have their kids fired up. They will be mentally tough, physically tough and they will be disciplined. They’re going to pound the football at you and mix some play action in. They’ll be sound defensively and they’ll have solid special teams. Those are the ingredients you got to have to win football games.”
The Kougars return several starters from last year’s 4-7 squad, but must groom a new quarterback ahead of Friday’s game.
“You’ve got two quarterbacks getting their first starts, so that will be an interesting story line in itself,” Meeks said. “When you look at the starters they have, they’re going to be a lot more experienced than we are. Out of 22 starting positions, 19 will be seniors. We’re starting a lot of youth. But our kids are excited.”