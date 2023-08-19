RENSSELAER — Despite sloppy play late, Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley put on a pretty good show in their annual Cracker Barrel clash at Harrison Field Friday night.
The host Bombers rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit with three scores on three straight possessions in the second half and withstood a late touchdown by the Kougars to retain the Barrel in a 28-27 thriller.
The game hung in the balance on more than one occasion in the final 5 minutes. The Bombers fumbled the ball twice inside their 20-yard line, with KV taking advantage of the second turnover, punching the ball in with 3:04 left on a six-yard TD run by Marco Castro.
That made the score 28-27, but KV went for a potential win, forgoing a point-after kick for a Castro run. The Bombers, however, sniffed it out and stopped Castro well short of the end zone to maintain a one-point lead.
KV coach Kirk Kennedy said he felt there was plenty of time left in the game even if his team had converted the two-point run.
“Any time you go for two, you’re kind of feeling what’s going on in the game. I just felt we had the momentum and I was trying to give our kids an opportunity to make one more play,” he said.
KV then recovered the ensuing kick-off when a Bomber player let the ball bounce near the sideline instead of jumping on it to maintain possession. But with the ball resting at Rensselaer’s 17-yard line, KV fumbled it away again on the first play from scrimmage to give the ball back.
The Bombers then ran out the game’s final 2:46, forcing KV to burn all of its timeouts. RCHS ran eight plays, with junior Diego Hernandez-Reyes’ 3-yard gain on a fourth-and-one with just over 40 seconds remaining the game’s final play.
“I can’t say it was well-played, but both teams played hard,” said Bombers coach Chris Meeks, whose team has now won six of the last seven meetings with its rivals. “It’s a great rivalry. Great hits. It was a typical Rensselaer, KV. At the end of the night, both teams showed mutual respect between the communities, the schools, the students, but for 48 minutes, man, both teams went after it. Lots of mistakes tonight, but lots of young kids out there, too. I’ve never been in a Cracker Barrel game where both sides had so many young kids playing.”
Hernandez-Reyes finished with 175 yards of total offense, including 112 rushing yards on 33 carries. He ran in a pair of touchdowns and caught one pass for 63 yards and a score.
His 4-yard TD run on the Bombers’ first possession of the second half pulled his team within a score at 21-13. It came with 7:44 showing in the third quarter, but Kyler Sigman’s point-after kick was blocked.
After KV had a six-play series stall near midfield, the Bombers regained possession and scored three plays later on a 63-yard pass play from sophomore quarterback Cohen Westfall to Hernandez-Reyes with 3:41 left in the third period.
Hernandez-Reyes said he nearly became disoriented watching the ball float in the air for what seemed like minutes.
“The way I was positioned, I turned 360 and thought I was going to fall backwards and miss it, but it ended up in my hands and we scored,” he said. “It was a good throw and I was wide open.”
Westfall then carried the ball in for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21.
At halftime, Westfall said the coaching staff reminded the players there was still plenty of time left to make a comeback.
“It was basically don’t give up. We’re still in this. We had the ball coming out after the half. We just needed to execute better,” he said.
On KV’s next possession, Bomber linebacker Kadyne Doyle intercepted Castro’s halfback pass at KV’s 8-yard line to set up another score. Four plays later, Hernandez-Reyes scored his second touchdown of the game with 11:16 left on a 2-yard run up the middle. Sigman’s kick gave the Bombers a 28-21 lead.
The Bombers had momentum until Arroyo’s 42-yard punt pinned the Bombers at the 1-yard line. That set off a series of turnovers by both teams, with the ball popping out of Aaron Barko’s hands to give KV possession inside the Bombers’ 20-yard line.
But three plays later, the ball slipped free from quarterback Diego Arroyo’s hands to give it back to the Bombers. Each team would turn the ball over one more time, with KV getting the only score to pull within a point.
The ball became more slick as the field conditions became wetter from evening dew.
“We played hard. We just made mistakes,” Meeks said. “We told them we will mistakes, but we can overcome them with tough, hard-nosed play and going all out and we did. The second half, we could have shut down with a young team. We could have shut down at 21-7 at the half. But out kids came out and knew we had to put a good drive together. The (halfback) pass from Diego to our freshman tight end (Landen Musch), they had it covered, but he made a great play and went up and got it. That was huge. That was a momentum builder.”
Musch’s 25-yard catch over a pair of KV defenders in the middle of the field kept the Bombers’ opening second-half drive alive, leading to the second TD.
Westfall, making his first varsity start, was a perfect 8 of 8 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 48-yard toss to Barko over the middle of the field with 1:39 left in the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7.
“We don’t really run a passing offense, but when we see a guy get open, we want to get it to him,” Westfall said. “I’m just glad we were able to execute on offense tonight.”
Seconds after Rensselaer’s score, KV special teams standout Lane Zander would take the ensuing kick-off and dart 84 yards through Rensselaer’s defense to give his team a 14-7 lead. Arroyo’s 32-yard pass to Eli Deardoff with 1:13 showing until halftime produced a 21-7 lead for the Kougars.
“On that kick-off, we have a coverage where we pin them in the corner and then our backside’s supposed to go as deep as the ball and come in,” Meeks said. “It’s called a clamp. It’s something we work on all the time, but when we kicked off, everybody just angled in to the ball and that left the whole half of the field and you’re not going to catch him.”
Kennedy said he wasn’t surprised at Rensselaer’s comeback in the second half.
“With the kind of program Rensselaer’s got, you know they’re going to have some answers,” he said. “You know they’re going to make adjustments and you know they’re going to come at us with all they got in the second half. Our challenge at halftime was just be equal to that challenge because they’re going to step it up and we’re going to have to step it up and not be satisfied with what just happened in the first half. It’s two halves and 14 points is certainly not insurmountable. It turned out to be true.
“Rensselaer captured momentum in the third quarter and now we’re on our heels. They gift-wrapped two possessions for us at the end and started inside the 20 and couldn’t capitalize. We had our opportunities, but Rensselaer made a couple of plays and we didn’t and that was the difference in the ball game.”
Castro had 111 rushing yards on 18 carries with two scores for KVHS. Arroyo was 8 of 12 through the air for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Kennedy said his team will learn from Friday’s loss.
“We talked about being disappointed right now. We’re emotionally upset, which means we care, so that’s a start,” he said. “We learned how to fight. Now we’ve got to learn how to finish. When we learn how to finish, then we’ll have something.”