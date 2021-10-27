NEW CARLISLE — Rensselaer Central junior Tristen Wuethrich had his ticket punched for a trip to the state finals with less than 300 meters left in Saturday’s race at the New Prairie Semistate.
Sitting comfortably among the top 15, Wuethrich realized he felt good enough to start picking off other runners as he eyed the finish line. So, he shifted into another gear and began flying by other challengers, including Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman and Rensselaer Sectional champion Owen Thomas of Morgan Township.
When the dust had cleared, Wuethrich moved from 15th into a battle for fourth with Hanover Central’s Ryan York. The RCHS runner nearly picked off York at the finish line, but settled for fifth overall, becoming the first Bomber male runner to qualify for the state finals since Naza Sanchez’s appearance in 2006.
“He looked solid the whole race,” said RCHS coach Sid Dobson said. “With a mile left, he looked real strong. At the finish line, I waited for him to come through and was expecting 10th, 11th, 12th, but then I saw he was duking it out for fourth with York of Hanover Central.”
York claimed fourth place by 100ths of a second, finishing in 16 minutes, 24.3 seconds. Wuethrich covered the course in 16:24.4 to become the second member of his family to reach the state meet.
Big sister Kelsey, a two-time sectional champion, qualified for the girls’ state meet in 2016.
“It was extremely close,” Dobson said of the race for fourth place. “They had to go back to the video to make sure.”
Cole Raymond of LaPorte won the boys’ semistate title in 15:46.8. He easily beat runner-up Jackson Bakker of Lowell, who finished less than three seconds ahead of Wuethrich in 16:21.5.
“Tristen ran a smart race,” Dobson said. “We wanted him to go out and not worry so much about the time. We wanted him to key off this guy and key off that guy.”
Wuethrich’s finish was better than Hoffman, who finished 15th at semistate to qualify for his first state finals. Hoffman, who recorded a time of 16:38.9, was second at last week’s regional meet at Valparaiso.
“This race was a bit off for him today, but I am very proud of him,” KVHS coach Tim Adams said after the race. “We will learn something from this race, as we have from every race that will make him a stronger racer, a better competitor.”
Wuethrich, who finished with a season-best 16:18 at the Harrison Invitational in September, said he latched onto familiar faces throughout the race.
“Coach said there are a few people who run very similar to how I run and to just stick with them,” he said. “It ended up being one of my best runs of the year.”
The Bomber runner also competed in spikes for the first time in an effort to get a grip on the course’s wet ground. He credits the change in footwear for one of his best runs of the season.
Wuethrich also loves the New Prairie course layout.
“It’s my favorite course. I like running in trails a lot,” he said. “Most people don’t like hills, but I actually like them. And then the downhill at around the mile-and-a-half mark, I really like that part, too.”
Thomas, meanwhile, placed seventh at semistate to qualify for his second straight state finals.
Look for Wuethrich to stay close to Hoffman and Thomas throughout much of Saturday’s race. The LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute will serve as the site of the state finals once again. The boys’ race will begin at 11 a.m., CST, followed by an awards ceremony.
The girls’ race will start at 2 p.m., CST.
“I’ll probably try to run with the same people hopefully; try to have another amazing finish,” he said. “I want to get under 16:30 again. That’s probably my main goal. I don’t know what to expect with placing.”
Wuethrich will take a walk through the course on Friday afternoon in preparation for Saturday’s race. Dobson gave his scouting report on the course in practice this week.
“He told me the start and finish are longer straightaways and there are consistent smaller hills and it’s really zig-zaggy, too,” said Wuethrich, who watched his sister compete on the course five years ago.
“I went and watched her, but I don’t remember what the course looked like. It’s too long ago,” he said.
Hoffman will also get a chance to chart the course on Friday. He becomes KV’s first male to advance to the state finals since 2016.
The KV senior did compete in the boys’ track and field finals last spring.
“Justin narrowly missed going (to the CC state finals) last fall,” Adams said. “We felt fairly confident that he would advance, that his fitness would place him high enough.”
Wuethrich was nearly joined at the state finals by teammate Amzie Maienbrook, who finished 21st overall in the girls’ race. Her time of 19:50.9 placed her in the 11th unattached runner position, just one spot shy of qualifying.
A two-time sectional champion, Maienbrook was competing in her fourth semistate race.
Her teammate, junior Elizabeth Knoth, finished in 22:04.7, which placed her in 132nd overall.
Other area runners who competed at semistate last Saturday included KV’s Ethan Ehrhardt and Emma Bell, both of whom ended their seasons below the cut-off. Bell finished 35th overall in the girls’ race in 20:16.6 and Ehrhardt came in 70th in 17:36.9 in the boys’ race.
Covenant Christian’s Jonah Ingram finished in 17:50, which placed him 107th overall out of the 179 male runners. Lady Knight runner Gabbi Zeilenga was 125th in 21:54.4.
Both Ingram and Zeilenga were first-time semistate qualifiers.