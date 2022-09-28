CULVER — Rensselaer Central had five runners finish among the top 50 to claim a second-place finish in its divisional race at the annual Culver Military Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Bombers had 128 points to finish just shy of Brown County’s 116 total. Northwestern was third, followed by Maconaquah and Rochester.
A total of 29 teams competed in the Class A race. Locally, West Central placed 14th overall.
Tristen Wuethrich continued his superb senior season with a third-place finish in 16 minutes, 44 seconds to earn a plaque. Teammate Tom Van Hoose was 17th overall in 17:13, followed by Oden Van Hoose (31st, 18:07), Jack Boer (38th, 18:20) and Trey Maciejewski (45th, 18:34).
Also competing for the Bombers were Ethan Cook, Cade Rivera, Nolan Potts, Reece Boring and Kolton Ploughe.
Representing RCHS in the Reserve Race were Jacob Partin, Nate Marchand, Devin Bate and Mason Stanley.
The Lady Bombers finished 10th overall with 267 points. Kouts was the team champion with 47 points, followed by Winamac and Northwestern.
Individually, Audrey Davisson was 35th overall in 22:30 to lead the Bombers. Audrey Korniak was 45th in 22:59, Rheannon Pinkerman finished 53rd in 23:18, Solcy Sanchez was 70th in 23:54 and Elizabeth Knoth placed 110th in 25:19.
Liberty Bate, Baylie Wuethrich, Amy Hendrix and Annalise Yeager also competed in a race that featured nearly 200 runners.
Meanwhile, KVHS’s girls’ cross country team competed in the Open Division, finishing 19th with 540 points while competing against many of the state’s top teams.
Junior Emma Bell led the Kougars with a 65th-place finish in 21:11. Freshman teammate Faith Terborg was 74th overall in 21:22 and sophomore Addi Johnson was 127th in 22:18. Freshmen Lexi Culbreth set a new PR of 23:16 while placing 158th and senior Liv Sheehy placed 204th in 25:46 to round out the scoring.
Sophomore Keely Culbreth also competed in the varsity race, which featured 220 runners.
The Kougars host the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 1.