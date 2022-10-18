Bombers advance to semistate

Rensselaer Central's boys' cross country team will compete at the New Prairie Semistate on Saturday morning.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich’s ninth-place finish helped the Bombers secure a team bid for the semistate at Saturday’s Chesterton Cross Country Regional.

The girls’ and boys’ races were held at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, which is located just south of Chesterton.

