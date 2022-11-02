TERRE HAUTE — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich battled for a top 50 finish at Saturday’s IHSAA boys’ cross country state finals, settling for 83rd overall.

His time of 16 minutes, 39.2 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute was faster than his 16:45.20 finish of a year ago, but fell short of his goal of finishing in the 16:20s.

