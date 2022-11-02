TERRE HAUTE — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich battled for a top 50 finish at Saturday’s IHSAA boys’ cross country state finals, settling for 83rd overall.
His time of 16 minutes, 39.2 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute was faster than his 16:45.20 finish of a year ago, but fell short of his goal of finishing in the 16:20s.
Last year, Wuethrich, who won his first sectional title this year, placed 84th in his first trip to the state meet.
Kole Mathison, a senior from Carmel, was the meet champion in 15:02.8 to edge out senior teammate Tony Provenzano (15:12).
A total of 205 runners competed in the boys’ race.
In the girls’ meet, Lilly Cridge of Indianapolis Chatard won her first championship. The senior finished the course in 17:14.6, with junior Nicki Southerland of Delta placing second in 17:17.5. Freshman Peyton Bucher of Morgan Township, who won a sectional title at Rensselaer Central last month, placed 25th overall in 18:51.9 in the first of what could be four trips to the state finals.