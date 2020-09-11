CRAWFORDSVILLE — Rensselaer Central sophomore distance runner Tristan Wuethrich claimed the Charger Classic title at Crawfordsville on Thursday, covering the course in 17 minutes, 11 seconds.
His win catapulted the Bombers into fourth place among five teams competing for a team trophy. The Bombers had 94 points to finish behind champion Lebanon, host Crawfordsville and third-place finisher Seeger.
Other scorers for RCHS included Conner Parker, 15th in 18:56; Tom Van Hoose, 19th in 19:05; Deric Duncan, 32nd in 19:48; and Eli Dobson, 38th in 19:58.
Will Messman (40th), Cade Rivera (72nd), Alex Nagel (75th), Eric Baugh (83rd) and Davin Bate (92nd) also competed. Personal bests were turned in by Wuethrich, Van Hoose, Parker, Dobson, Duncan, Baugh and Nagel.
In the girls’ race, junior Amzie Maienbrook continued her strong start to the season, placing fourth overall in 19:59 at the Charger Classic.
She was followed through the chute by teammates Ava Barten (13th in 21:40), Emma Rentschler (14th in 22:22), Rheannon Pinkerman (18th in 22:41) and Riley Rentschler (26th in 23:00).
Baylie Wuethrich was 28th, Solcy Sanchez finished 31st, Audrey Davisson placed 39th, Gracie Castle was 46th, Anna Black placed 56th, Kelsey Rodibaugh finished 57th, Hannah Warne was 59th, Emily Dobson placed 72nd and Maddie Martin finished 74th.
The Bombers finished second in the team race, finishing just behind Seeger. Lebanon was third, with Hamilton Heights and Western Boone also competing.