RCHS senior night

Rensselaer Central recognized 11 seniors prior to last week's match with Lafayette Central Catholic, including (front, L to R) Adam Martinez, DJ Hanford, Cohen Craig and Wrigley Porter. (Back, L to R) Matthew Brandenburg, Andrew Cain, Evan Nugent, Broc Beier, Dalton Henry, Samuel Harris and Oscar Murillo Cabrera.

 Provided

OXFORD — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich finished as one of the Hoosier Conference’s elite runners once again in leading the Bombers to a second-place finish in the team standings at the Oct. 1 conference meet at Benton Central.

Wuethrich put himself in position to win a conference title, settling for third place in 16 minutes, 26 seconds. He was one of five Bombers to finish among the top 20, with teammates Tom Van Hoose (7th in 17:14), Oden Van Hoose (13th in 17:36), Jack Boer (15th in 17:41) and Trey Maciejewski (20th in 17:53) earning medals and ribbons.

