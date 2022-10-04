OXFORD — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich finished as one of the Hoosier Conference’s elite runners once again in leading the Bombers to a second-place finish in the team standings at the Oct. 1 conference meet at Benton Central.
Wuethrich put himself in position to win a conference title, settling for third place in 16 minutes, 26 seconds. He was one of five Bombers to finish among the top 20, with teammates Tom Van Hoose (7th in 17:14), Oden Van Hoose (13th in 17:36), Jack Boer (15th in 17:41) and Trey Maciejewski (20th in 17:53) earning medals and ribbons.
The Bombers had 58 points to finish behind champion West Lafayette (42 points). Lewis Cass was third, followed by Hamilton Heights and Northwestern.
Jacob Partin placed 32nd (18:24) for RCHS and Cade Rivera was 33rd overall in 18:25.
In the reserve race, Ethan Cook was second overall in 18:18, followed by Kolton Ploughe (16th), Nolan Potts (19th), Nate Marchand (27th), Eric Baugh (31st), Reece Boring (35th) and Devin Bate (41st).
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, finished sixth among a field of eight schools that scored. RCHS had 161 points to finish ahead of Lewis Cass and Twin Lakes.
West Lafayette was the team champion with 48 points, followed by Western and Northwestern.
Senior Audrey Davisson was the top finisher for RCHS, placing 23rd in a time of 22:07. Rheannon Pinkerman was 26th in 22:12, Audrey Korniak finished 29th in 22:19 and Solcy Sanchez was 37th in 23:01.
Elizabeth Knoth capped the scoring with a 49th-place finish, while Amy Hendrix (51st) and Liberty Bate (54th) also competed.
In the reserve race, Annalise Yeager was 27th in a time of 28:05.
• In preparation for the conference meet, the Bombers hosted Andrean for a dual meet on Sept. 27.
The boys’ team took the first eight spots to cruise to a 15-65 win over the 59ers, with Wuethrich the meet winner in16:41. He was followed by Tom Van Hoose, Oden Van Hoose, Maciejewski, Boer, Rivera, Partin and Cook.
Potts was 11th and Boring finished 12th. Marchand (15th), Ploughe (16th), Baugh (17th), Mason Stanley (18th) and Bate (20th) also competed.
The Lady Bombers also picked up a 24-37 victory over the Niners, with Davisson finished second overall in 22:27. She was followed on the scorecard by Pinkerman (3rd), Sanchez (5th), Korniak (6th) and Baylie Wuethrich (8th).
Knoth was ninth overall, with Hendrix (10th), Bate (12th) and Yeager (13th) also competing.
Kougars boys’ team 4th at NCC
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team finished fourth in the Northwest Crossroads Conference Championship race held at KV on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Lowell won the meet with 51 points, followed by Munster with 53 and Hobart with 56. KV had 84 points, followed by Highland and Andrean, which did not have a full team.
“On paper five weeks ago, we were fourth, and fourth we finished today,” said KV coach Tim Adams. “Some individuals slipped a few places from those earlier projections, but we improved our times dramatically today. We raced with confidence.”
KV’s top five runners collectively dropped 4 minutes and 10 seconds from their combined time five weeks ago at KV’s home invitational. As a team, 11 runners dropped 13:39, or an average of 1:14 per runner.
“This group came in, on the average, with mediocre fitness at best, but they absolutely have done everything that I have asked, been accountable for their paces, and have grown excited the results of their training,” Adams said. “They are revved about the future.”
Junior Ethan Ehrhardt nabbed KV’s top finish of the morning with a First Team All-NCC finish in fourth place in 17:06.75. Ehrhardt, who now boasts the second fastest KV time on this course, lowered his KV invite time by 37 seconds.
Seniors Luke Bristol and Xavier De La Paz Marino, both competing on their home course for the final time, followed Ehrhardt on the team’s scorecard. Bristol earned second team all-conference honors with an 11-place finish in 17:52 and De La Paz Marino was 30th in 18:58, a PR of two seconds and a 1:29 improvement from the KV invite time.
Bristol’s time was a PR by seven seconds and an improvement of 1:37 from a month ago.
“I hope the example of these two young men will not be lost on their teammates,” Adams said. “They came ready to race today, determined to show that their four years of running has given them the ability to assert themselves and reach deep.”
Freshman Matt Hoffman and sophomore Luke Lukasik rounded out KV’s scorers. As the first ninth-grader in the field of 80 runners, Hoffman’s 18:19 earned him 14th place and second team all-conference honors. Lukasik claimed 26th place with a :21 PR in 18:51.
Other racers for the Kougars:
Owen Sharp, 18:58, 31st place (:01 PR);
Brock Maple 19:03.74, 32nd place (:31 PR);
Ethan Kelly 19:24, 39th place (:11 PR);
Nikolai De La Paz Marino, 19:52, 48th place;
Thomas Ketchem, 19:52, 49th place (1:08 PR);
Demetrius De La Paz Marino, 20:01, 53rd place (:19 PR).
Prep Girls Cross Country
Lady Kougars 3rd at NCC meet
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ cross country team took advantage of home cookin’ in placing third at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet on the KVHS course on Oct. 1.
Highland won the meet with 52 points and Lowell placed second with a score of 59. KVHS had 72 points for third, followed by Munster and Hobart.
Andrean did not have a full team to place.
Freshman Faith Terborg hit her stride in this meet, finishing among the top five with a third-place finish in 20 minutes, 48 seconds. The time represented a 33-second drop in her previous personal best.
Junior teammate Emma Bell was fourth in 21:09, joining Terborg as first-team all-conference performers.
Sophomore Addi Johnson was 13th overall in 22:17 to earn second-team all-conference and Lilly Culbreth, a freshman, was 23rd in 22:59, which represented a PR by 34 seconds.
Scoring fifth for the Kougars was senior Olivia Sheehy, who finished 39th in 24:36.
Keely Culbreth, a sophomore, was 50th in a time of 25:47, which is a PR by 26 seconds.
"Going into today’s meet, I asked these girls to give it their all and leave nothing on our home course, and that is just what they did,” said KVHS coach Kim Wilson. “From our first meet on this course five weeks ago to the NCC championship on Saturday, each girl made tremendous improvements. Two had season bests and three hit their new PRs.”
The Kougars will next compete at the Rensselaer Sectional on Oct. 8 with hopes of securing a regional qualifying spot. The girls’ race begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys’ run at 11:15 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers toss senior day shutout
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s defense had its ninth shutout of the season as the Bombers capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over visiting Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Knights had just two shots on goal in the game.
RCHS, meanwhile, had nine shots on goal, but didn’t sneak in a score until late in the first half when the Knights failed to clear a corner kick and senior Cohen Craig placed a shot to the back side of the goal for the game’s only score.
The Bombers, who finished the regular season at 13-3-1, recognized 11 seniors prior to the game, including Broc Beier, Cohen Craig, Oscar Murillo Cabrera, Andrew Cain, DJ Hanford, Wrigley Porter, Samuel Harris, Matthew Brandenburg, Dalton Henry, Adam Martinez and Evan Nugent.
• On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Bombers had their only tie of the season in a 1-1 battle with a strong Lafayette Jeff squad.
The Bombers held Jeff to 11 shots on goal while the offense generated 17 shots.
Neither team scored in the first half. It stayed that way until early in the second half when Jeff scored for a 1-0 lead.
Rensselaer, however, kept its composure, continuing to attack Jeff’s goalkeeper. Finally, at the midway point of the second half, DJ Hanford dribbled the ball deep into the Bronchos’ box, took a shot that bounced off the keeper, and during a fight to regain possession, the ball bounced off a Bronchos’ defender and into the net for a 1-1 tie.
RCHS kept up the offensive pressure the rest of the match, but couldn’t punch in the game winner.
Kougars end NCC season at 2-3
MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley capped its Northwest Crossroads Conference season with a 7-0 loss to No. 14 ranked Munster on Sept. 28.
The Kougars, who finished with a 2-3 league record, allowed five goals in the first half to drop to 2-12-2 overall.
During the first half, KV goalkeeper Gage Anderson was carted off the field after his head collided with a knee of one of Munster’s offensive players. He would not return.
The Kougars turned to backup keeper Tyler Luttrell, who turned away a number of the Mustangs’ shots, finishing with 15 saves on the night.
Anderson had five saves before his injury.
Prep Volleyball
Kougars seize control vs. Highland
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley got a combined 22 kills from Ava Koselke and Abby Grandchamp in its 3-1 victory over host Highland on Sept. 29.
Grandchamp had 12 kills and Koselke added 10 in KV’s 25-14, 17-25, 25-15 and 25-19 win.
Granchamp and Koselke added two solo blocks on defense and Gabby Diener and Faith Mauger also had two blocks each. Brooklyn Ritchie had eight kills, two service aces and 12 digs and Grandchamp also had two service aces.
Lilly Toppen had three aces and 15 assists and Ava Dase had 10 assists. Lilly Jones had 15 digs and four aces and Morgan Smith finished with 12 digs.
JV Football
Bombers make quick work of Seeger
WEST LEBANON — Rensselaer Central scored four touchdowns by halftime to build a 28-0 lead and cruise to a 40-18 win over host Seeger in junior varsity football action on Monday, Oct. 3.
Carter Ogborn led the charge for RCHS, scoring four touchdowns. Donnie Sellers added two scores and Ogborn and Cohen Westfall had two-point conversions.
Middle School Sports
RCMS CC teams 3rd, 4th at KV invite
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s middle school cross country teams competed in the annual Kankakee Valley Invitational on Sept. 29 at KV’s high school.
The boys’ team finished third with 77 points, placing behind champion Hanover Central and the host Kougars. Hebron was fourth, followed by Kouts, Knox and Victory Christian of Valparaiso.
Individually, Daniel Davis was 11th overall for the Bombers, covering the course in 110 minutes, 6 seconds. Holdyn Dutz was 12th in 11:12, followed by Owen Chappell in 13th place in 11:23. David Walton was 20th overall in 12:04 and Jacek Yeager also scored with a 21st-place finish in 12:08.
Gunner Van Hoose and Brycen Kyburz also competed for the Bombers.
In the reserve race, Caleb Parrish was 20th overall, with Korbin Ploughe 23rd.
In the girls’ race, KVHS won the team title with 43 points, followed by Hebron, Hanover Central and the Lady Bombers. Kouts was fifth and Knox sixth.
Hope Hurley was a top five finisher for RCMS, recording a time of 12:07 for fourth place overall. Brynleigh Cawby was 11th overall in 12:51 and Addison Nesius finished 24th in 13:05.
Sophia Murray (27th, 14:17) and Kiera Dobson (28th, 14:22) also scored for the Bombers, with Braelynn Jones and Ashleigh Northcutt also competing.
Reserve race competitors included Lyla Schmid (8th), Elizabeth Sterk (12th), Jocelyn Holbrook (23rd) and Ella Wireman.