RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich blushes and smiles broadly when someone calls him “Ice T.”
But a nickname has never been more appropriate for a player who excels when his number is called.
On Friday, Wuethrich’s No. 0 was needed again and the 6-foot-1 guard delivered. With time ticking to zero in his team’s game with North Newton, Wuethrich used a shot fake to get a Spartan player off his feet, ducked his head under the airborne defender to get some space and hit a 12 foot jumper with two seconds left to rally the Bombers to a thrilling 44-42 victory at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Wuethrich, who built his reputation for making clutch shots last year when he knocked down two big free throws in the final seconds to propel the Bombers (11-5) to their first sectional title in 17 years, said the ball found his hands when the Spartans shut down other options.
“We had a play for Corbin (Mathew) when we first in-bounded the ball, but they were able to cover it,” Wuethrich said. “We had other options, but I saw the clock was winding down and I knew I had to get a shot up. I was just glad to see it go in and that there was still time.”
Bombers coach Chad Pulver said he had confidence in his players to execute at the end, but was glad to see Wuethrich get the last shot.
“We actually had a number of options available to us,” he said. “Anyone of our guys could have taken the shot if the ball got into the paint, but they did a nice job of covering everything. We would have taken a lay-up. We obviously have guys who we’d like to see have it at the end, and Tristen is one of those guys. He was able to find a little room and hit the shot.”
North Newton, which was eyeing its first win over the Bombers since 2001, flustered RCHS players for most of the game, holding a 41-37 lead with 4:04 showing in the fourth quarter.
Interior baskets by Michael Levy, Connor Scotella and Evan Gagnon produced the game’s biggest lead, forcing the Bombers to go into scramble mode.
Sophomore Corbin Mathew’s 3-point basket with under four minutes left pulled RCHS within 41-37 and kick-started a 10-1 run. Mathew would hit another clutch 3 with two minutes left to tie the game at 42-42, but the Spartans twice had the ball on their end of the floor with a chance to take the lead.
But North Newton (8-8) turned the ball over three times in the game’s final two minutes to give the Bombers a chance at the winning basket. Rensselaer chewed up over a minute of time before Pulver called a timeout with 27 seconds to set up what would be the game’s final play.
The Spartans threw a 2-3 zone at RCHS to start the game and switched to a 1-3-1 to confuse the Bombers.
“We’ve played well against them the last two times we’ve played here,” Spartans coach Sam Zachery said. “Two years ago, we had a chance at beating them (45-40 loss to the Bombers), but didn’t make the plays. Tonight, we just had too many turnovers and missed free throws.”
Wuethrich, who had zero points at haft lime and missed the only two shots he took win the first 16 minutes, got on the board with a 3-pointer in the third. He would add five points in the fourth for a total of eight for the game.
Two weeks ago, Wuethrich hit a 3-pointer and two free throws in the game’s final 26 seconds in RCHS’s comeback win over West Lafayette.
Mathew, who was also held scoreless in the first half, had 11 second-half points, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Senior Nole Marchand added 10 points and 11 rebounds and senior Tommy Boyles had nine points and seven boards. Junior Kadyn Rowland — a former Spartan who started in place of injured teammate Colby Chapman — also had seven rebounds with three assists and three steals.
Boyles added three assists.
“North Newton played great,” Pulver said. “They were able to make it tough on our shooters early. But I thought we played great defense and we rebounded really well. Those things kept us in it and we were able to make plays at the end to survive.”
Gagnon led all scorers with 17 points, including 11 in the third period when the Spartans held a 35-29 lead. He was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-5 Gagnon, however, took just one shot in the fourth quarter as the Bombers swarmed North Newton’s ball handlers in the game’s final moments.
Gagnon also led his team with eight rebounds and Levy had eight points and six boards.
It was the second time this season that the Spartans lost on.a buzzer-beater. They fell to North Montgomery on the game’s final play in double-overtime during Delphi’s Indiana Kitchen Tournament on Dec. 21.
“I told the kids, we did about everything right for 31 minutes and 58 seconds,” Zachery said. “It was right there at the end, we knew it was going to be either ‘0’ (Wuethrich) or ‘4’ (Mathew) to take a shot. We knew we had to take it away and we gave him too much space in the end. We just lost him on the drive. We actually had a kid play the shot and he got up in the air, but (Wuethrich) was able to get by and take the shot.”
The Bombers return to action Saturday night when they host Hebron. North Newton will next play Feb. 2 at home against Midwest Conference rival Tri-County. The Spartans lead the MWC with a 4-0 mark.