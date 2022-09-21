Finding their groove

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS senior Nole Marchand and the Bombers have enjoyed a terrific resurgence this season, winning a number of matches.

NEW CARLISLE — Propelled by senior Tristen Wuethrich’s eighth-place finish in 17 minutes, 3 seconds, the Rensselaer Central boys’ cross country team took an impressive second-place finish in the Class AA race at the annual New Prairie Invitational last Saturday.

The Bombers finished in back of Illiana Christian by a single point, losing 131-132. Among the team RCHS beat were Culver Academies, Maconaquah, South Bend Saint Joseph, Northwestern, Rochester, Benton Central, Highland, Bellmont, Western, Manchester, Twin Lakes and 13 more.

