INDIANAPOLIS — The Bomber Wrestling Club had a large group participate in the annual Indiana State Wrestling Association State Freestyle Tournament recently.
A total of 166 teams competed in the girls’/boys’ division, with 83 teams signed to compete in the girls’ division. The tournament featured 25 mats laid out over two different facilities to accommodate competitors.
The BWC had one state champion in Eli Reyes. Sonny Williams was fourth in his division and Cayden Webb sixth. Also finishing in the top eight in their divisions were Diego Hernandez (7th), Hunter Crabtree (8th), Summer Stoller (8th) and Mason Stanley (8th).
The team was ranked 38th out of 166 teams.
In the girls’ division, Bristol Hermanson and Campbell Pekney claimed runner-up finishes in their divisions, with Summer Stoller third. Lilly Schmid was fourth and Lorelei Hovis placed fifth.
The team was ranked 22 out of 82 teams.
BWC would like to thank each and everyone of its wrestlers as well as families, followers and the support system. “We have made it a full year of wrestling in the new facilities and we could not have done any of this without you all,” BWC officials added. “We can not wait to see what this next year brings.”