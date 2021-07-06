RENSSELAER — The 2021 Rensselaer Wrestling Camp will be held on July 14-16 at the Rensselaer Central High School.
RCHS coaching staff and wrestlers will hold a beginner/youth camp session for kindergarten through fifth grade from 3-4 p.m., CST, each day. This camp is designed for kids to learn the basics of scholastic wrestling in a fun, educational environment. Campers will have the chance to learn from many successful high school wrestlers that have grown up in the Bomber Wrestling Program.
An advanced session for 6th-12th grade wrestlers with over two years experience will be held from 4-7 p.m., CST, at the high school. The session will be conducted by guest clinicians Devin Schroder of Purdue University and Kyle Hatch of Wabash College.
Schroder is a two-time Big Ten runner-up and a two-time NCAA qualifier. Hatch is ranked No. 1 in the nation in his weight class by InterMat.
Designed for experience wrestlers to learn from guest clinicians who have had success at all levels of scholastic wrestling, the three-hour advanced session offers young wrestlers the opportunity to learn new techniques and interact with some of the best wrestlers in the country.
The cost is $25 for Rensselaer Central student/athletes and all youth camp participants and $50 for out-of-district students/athletes participating in the advanced session. Make checks payable to Rensselaer Central Athletics.
For more information, contact Hunter Hickman, RCHS wrestling coach, at hunter.hickman@rcsc.k12.in.us or call (219) 869-5090.