LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central senior Kolton Ploughe didn’t get the sectional title he was hoping for at the Jan. 28 Winamac Sectional.
So he went out and won a regional title instead.
Ploughe — who competes at 120 pounds — was one of four Bombers to claim individual titles Saturday in Logansport, with Mason Stanley at 126 pounds, Larz Hughes at 152 and Jordan Cree at heavyweight the others.
A question on how much time was left when Ploughe put Frontier’s Chase Pekny on his back in the 120-pound sectional final at Winamac denied the two-year varsity wrestler a shot at winning his first post-season title.
But Pekny wasn’t among the final competitors at Logansport, losing his first-round match to finish 21-9 on the season.
Ploughe, meanwhile, opened with an 11-1 major decision against Koree Milton of Seeger (16-5) and beat North White’s Chris Williams (32-11) by pin in 4:26 in the semifinals to set up a title match with Lafayette Jeff’s Alex Lopez (17-7).
Ploughe dominated the final, scoring takedown points and reversals to beat Lopez, 12-6. Ploughe will take a 33-14 record and a No. 1 seeding into Saturday’s East Chicago Central Semi-state.
Stanley followed Ploughe’s win with a victory at 126 pounds to run his record to 39-3. The Bomber senior — ranked among the top 12 wrestlers in his division in the state — beat Hayden Lawhead of Carroll (27-9) by a 3-0 decision and Logan McClimans of Attica (30-9) in the semifinals.
Waiting in the title match was Benton Central’s Kaleb Caliz (26-5), who Stanley beat to win a sectional title a week ago. Caliz pushed Stanley for three periods before the Bomber wrestler prevailed by a 9-7 final.
Hughes, a junior, improved to 36-8 by winning three matches for the 152-pound division title. He had a first-round 16-0 technical fall victory over Aarion Walker of Delphi (20-15), followed with a 9-1 trouncing of Boden Rice of Attica (32-7) and dominated the final, winning by major decision (9-1) against Robert Florian of West Lafayette (26-12).
Cree, who won a regional title at 220 pounds in 2022, was the heavyweight champion for 2023, improving his record to a 45-1. One of the state’s best wrestlers in his weight class, Cree faced little resistance from first-round foe Cesar Viera of Lafayette Central Catholic (24-13), Braden Haddock of Attica (32-5) and Bricker Crum of West Lafayette (31-6).
Cree pinned all three of his foes in times of 2:10, 1:06 and 2:36, respectively.
RCHS also got runner-up finishes from Caleb Oliver (37-7) at 132 pounds and Avery Stanley (34-13) at 145. Winning consolation matches for third place were seniors Elias McAdow (29-11) at 138 and Trenton Simmons (30-10) at 182.
Junior Jack Jordan (30-13) was fourth at 160 pounds.
RCHS had another strong team performance to claim its second straight regional championship. The Bombers had 150.5 points to 109 for runner-up Lafayette Harrison.
McCutcheon placed third and Lafayette Jeff was fourth. West Central finished fifth, North White sixth and North Newton 10th.
Tri-County had enough points for 13th place and Frontier, South Newton and Twin Lakes failed lo score.
North White freshman Sol Siburcrist (28-3) was second at 106 pounds, falling to McCutcheon’s Wyatt Strickler (29-7) in the finals by a 6-0 decision. Siburcrist had wins over Tatsuya Greiner of West Lafayette (21-9) by pin in 3:00 and Virgilio Arizmendi of Attica (28-5) by 3-1 decision to reach the finals.
At 113, Sol’s brother Liam Siburcrist (32-1) lost for the first time this season to Aiden Dallinger of McCutcheon (32-3), who put Siburcrist on his back in 5:33 of the third period. Liam beat Isabel Kaplan of West Lafayette (17-14) by pin in 3:21 and DeMarion Chiake of Lafayette Jeff (23-15) by pin in 1:28 to compete for the title.
Placing third at 113 pounds was North Newton junior Adrian Origel (29-5), who opened with a pin of Faith Christian’s Tavien Smith (23-12) in 3:16 of the first round before losing to Dalligan by a 9-0 decision in the semifinals. Origel won his consolation match over Chiake by pin in 1:36.
Sophomore Chris Williams of North White (32-11) was the consolation champion at 120 pounds, beating Alex Thomas of Lafayette Central Catholic (33-7) by a 9-5 decision in the first round. He would lose to Ploughe in the second round but rallied to beat Kaplan of West Lafayette, 7-2, for third place.
Ayden Barron of North Newton (23-8) was the consolation champion at 126 pounds, opening the tournament with a 7-4 decision against Drew Stall of McCutcheon (17-7) then suffering a 10-4 decision loss to Caliz of Benton Central. He beat McClinans of Attica for third place by pin in 2:31.
In the 132-pound division, Oliver and West Central’s Hayden Fritz (32-2) battled for the fourth time this season, with Fritz recording a 4-2 decision win in the finals to claim a regional title. Oliver beat Grant Watkins of Seeger (12-13) by a 12-2 major decision to open the tournament and followed with a pin in 3:07 of Ethan Seubring of Faith Christian (32-11).
Fritz, meanwhile, beat Mason Sturgeon of Lafayette Jeff (20-19) by pin in 1:41 and Austin Attinger of Winamac (29-11) by pin in 52 seconds to set up a rematch with Oliver.
McAdow opened the 138 division with a pin in 5:11 of Jayden Snowden of Lafayette Jeff (18-24) before losing toe West Lafayette’s Jordan Lear (34-3) by 10-0 major decision in round two. He would pin Tyquan Overall of Harrison (12-10) in 4:04 for the consolation title.
Drake Fritz of West Central was runner-up at 138, losing to Lear in the final. It was the first loss of the season for Fritz, who was pinned in 1:11. Fritz opened with wins over Grant Hadley of Faith Christian (9-11) by pin in 25 seconds and a pin of Overall in 1:25.
Avery Stanley’s runner-up finish at 145 pounds included a first-round pin of Jesse Howard of McCutcheon (13-12) in 3:25 and a 5-1 decision over Nolan Richards of Harrison (23-10) in the semifinals. He would fall to Faith Christian’s Eli Blossom (37-3) by a 7-2 decision in the finals.
West Central’s Josiah Rodriguez (27-10) also competed at 145, finishing fourth overall. He had a pin in 3:45 of Waylyn Judy of Carroll (27-10) in the first round, lost by Blossom by a 7-2 decision in the semifinals and lost in the consolation match to Richards by a 7-5 decision.
Tri-County’s Kevin Martinez (28-6) finished third at 152 pounds, beating Matthew Hughes of McCutcheon (24-10) by a 4-3 decision in the opening round, losing to Robert Florian of Westside (26-12) by an 11-6 decision in the semis before beating Rice of Attica by a 10-2 major decision in the consolation.
Jordan’s fourth-place finish at 160 began with a 9-5 decision over Hayden Beres of McCutcheon (4-11) in the first round, followed by losses to Zachary White of Faith Christian (35-7) in the semifinals and Porter Mitrione of West Lafayette (23-11) by forfeit in the final.
Last week’s Winamac champion at 170, North White junior Eli Quasebarth, settled for third at the regional, beating Dawson Lee of McCutcheon 918-18) by a 10-1 major decision in round one, losing by pin in 3:33 to Daeveon Cheeks of Lafayette Jeff (27-5) in the semis and beating Valia Hedden of Westside (27-10) for the consolation title by a 4-0 decision.
Simmons, who won the 195-pound title at Winamac last week, went 2-1 on the day for the Bombers, beating Owen Pearson of Lafayette Jeff (16-22) by a 9-1 major decision in round one, falling 9-4 to John McKelvin of Harrison (31-6) in the semifinals before pinning Trae Lanham of Seeger (22-11) in 53 seconds in the consolation match.
West Central’s Buzz Beiswanger (33-4) fought for the 220-pound title, beating Xander Matz-Lachance of Harrison (25-17) in the first round by decision, Jordan Scowden of Lafayette Jeff (31-10) by a 7-4 decision in the semis and falling by pin in 2:59 to eventual champion Cole Chicoine of McCutcheon (31-2).
North White’s Selvin Portillo (17-3) became the fourth Viking to advance to the semistate after going 1-2 at 220, beating James Walker of Seeger (12-15) by an 8-6 decision in the first round before losing back-to-back matches to Chicoine by pin in 53 seconds in the semifinals and Snowden by pin in 3:57 in the consolation match.
Area first-round losses included Beck Doughty of Rensselaer Central (35-9), Cameronn Nuest of West Central (35-10) and Grant Marohl of Twin Lakes (12-10) at 106 pounds; Chase Pekny of Frontier (21-9) and Alfredo Origel of North Newton (24-12) at 120; Zachariah Anderson of Frontier (6-5) at 132 pounds; Colton Robertson of Twin Lakes (16-12) at 138; Zion Rodriguez of West Central (27-8) at 152; Jacob Pilarski of West Central (12-7) at 160; Dominic Maddox of RCHS (23-15) at 170; Hunter Crabtree of North Newton (15-13), Tim Brouhard of Tri-County (12-6) and Zach Gilger of West Central (29-5) at 182 pounds; Edgardo Andrade of South Newton (13-18), Johnathan Pearson of Tri-County (17-13) and Blake Hughes of West Central (25-10) at 295; Brock Robinson of RCHS (8-19) and Saige Brandt of Twin Lakes (14-8) at 220; and Hunter Musall of Twin Lakes (9-9), Diego Diaz of North Newton (20-13) and Riley Jackson of West Central (17-19) at 285.