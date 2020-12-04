WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team fell below .500 after its 52-46 loss to host Winamac Thursday night.
The Warriors (4-2) used a 19-point first quarter to set the stage for the victory. They led 34-26 at halftime and held off a late charge by the Bombers, who were led by junior forwards Jessie Ringen and Morgan Van Meter with 13 points each.
Junior post player Abby Ahler added nine points.
The Bombers return to action Saturday when they host Lafayette Jeff (0-1). Tip-off for the junior varsity contest is 5:30 p.m.
From Tuesday
Michigan City win 2nd half vs. KV
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley committed 32 turnovers and shot just 21 percent from the floor in dropping a 52-36 decision to Michigan City on Tuesday night at the Kougar Den.
Despite early shooting woes, the Kougars managed a 23-23 tie in the first half. But the Wolves, who remain unbeaten at 6-0, outscored KV, 29-13, in the second half.
Northern Kentucky recruit Trinity Thompson led all scorers with 23 points, hitting 9 of 15 shots. The 6-foot senior added 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Senior teammate Katelyn Halfacre, who will play at IU-Northwest next year, added 17 points with four assists and three steals and junior Jaden Smallwood had six rebounds and four steals.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld and sophomore Lilly Toppen had seven points each for the Kougars (1-2), who were just 12 of 39 from the floor. Toppen was 2 of 12 shooting but added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Schoonveld had eight rebounds, Courtney Fox had four assists and Abby Grandchamp added three steals.