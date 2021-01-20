RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team will host Friday’s Hoosier Conference Crossover game with Western.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Western, but will instead be held at Joe Burvan Gymnasium with the junior varsity teams to play two quarters starting at 5 p.m., CST. A full varsity game will follow at around 6 p.m.
The Lady Bombers have also announced another change to their schedule. They will host Lewis Cass on Jan. 28 to replace Hebron, with JV tipoff set for 5 p.m., CST. Again, the JV will play two quarters with a full varsity game to follow.