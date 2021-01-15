RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central suffered its fifth straight loss, including three in Hoosier Conference play, after West Lafayette pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 66-42 victory Friday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Red Devils, who improve to 10-6 overall and finish 2-2 in league play, led by just six points through three quarters before reaching double figures early in the fourth.
Foul trouble plagued the Bombers (6-11, 0-4), who had three players foul out.
Westside had a game-high 22 points from sophomore Kennedy Martin, with freshman Adrienne Tolen adding 14 points. The Red Devils start two freshmen and two sophomores.
Junior Jessie Ringen had 18 points for the Bombers. Junior Kenzi Moore added nine points and Morgan Van Meter, another junior, had five points before fouling out.
The Bombers will likely play Lewis Cass on the road in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game next week. Cass owns an 0-3 record and faced Western Friday night.
West Lafayette will finish third in conference play, placing ahead of Twin Lakes (1-3) in the league standings. Benton Central (3-0) and Lafayette Central Catholic (3-0) will play for the Hoosier Conference West Division title on Saturday afternoon.