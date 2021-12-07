LaPORTE — Rensselaer Central’s wrestling team competed in its first LaPorte Super Duals on Saturday, Dec. 4, performing well with a pair of wins.
The Bombers got wins over Knox (66-18) and Lowell (54-18) and dropped decisions to LaPorte (43-36), Merrillville (43-30) and NorthWood (45-33).
Individually, senior Lakin Webb and junior Mason Stanley each finished 5-0 against their foes to earn medals. Webb won the 138-pound weight class, while Stanley was the 132-pound champion.
Sophomore Avery Stanley was 4-1 at 126 pounds, Andrew Ball finished 4-1 at 170 and junior Jordan Cree also finished 4-1 at 220.
Here is a rundown of Saturday’s results involving Bomber wrestlers:
RCHS vs. KNOX
106 lbs. — Beck Doughty (RC) pinned Harley Ricci in 2:36. … 113 lbs. — Kolton Ploughe (RC) pinned Thomas McGowan in 20 seconds. … 120 lbs. — Brian Rule (RC) pinned Jaden Scott in 1:01. … 126 lbs. — Avery Stanley (RC) pinned Matt Bielinski in 3:10. … 132 lbs. — Mason Stanley (RC) pinned Connor Wintczak in 3:39. … 138 lbs. — Lakin Webb (RC) pinned Hayden Hardell in 25 seconds. … 145 lbs. — Gunnar Krause (Knox) pinned Larz Hughes. … 152 lbs. — Brody Arnett (RC) won by forfeit. … 160 lbs. — Ryan Crews (RC) pinned Luke Holst. … 170 lbs. — Andrew Ball (RC) pinned Noah Bolen. … 182 lbs. — Trenton Simmons (RC) pinned H. Hardell in 1:00. … 195 lbs. — Chris Powell (Knox) pinned Hunter Crabtree. … 220 lbs. — Jordan Cree (RC) won by forfeit. … 285 lbs. — Cody Winkler (Knox) won by forfeit.
RCHS vs. LaPORTE
106 lbs. — Riley Griffin (LaP) pinned Doughty in 5:03. … 113 lbs. — Ashton Jackson (LaP)pinned Ploughe in 2:45. … 120 lbs. — Josh England (LaP) pinned Rule in 5:14. … 126 lbs. — Avery Stanley (RC) pinned Thomas Aldred (LaP) in 1:07. … 132 lbs. — Mason Stanley (RC) pinned Jackson Hague in 53 seconds. … 138 lbs. — Webb pinned Isaac Kleist (LaP) in 42 seconds. … 145 lbs. — Caden Ellenberger (LaP) decision Hughes, 10-4. … 152 lbs. — Noah Salary (LaP) pinned Arnett in 2:28. … 160 lbs. — Victor Ceja (LaP) pinned Crews in 54 seconds. … 170 lbs. — Ball (RC) pinned Chase Lewis (LaP) in 3:13. … 182 lbs. — Simmons (RC) pinned Sam Pressler in 1:25. … 195 lbs. — Keith Dennis (LaP) won by major decision over Crabtree, 16-7. … 220 lbs. — Cree (RC) pinned Devon Duschek in 5:41. … 285 lbs. — Triston Thompson (LaP) won by forfeit.
RCHS vs. LOWELL
196 lbs. — Doughty (RC) won by pin over Brody Krause in 2:39. … 113 lbs. — Ploughe (RC) won by forfeit. … 120 lbs. — Rule (RC) won by forfeit. … 126 lbs. — Avery Stanley (RC) won by pin over Hayden Little in 53 seconds. … 132 lbs. — Mason Stanley (RC) won by pin over Trevor McConley in 1:06. … 138 lbs. — Webb (RC) won by forfeit. … 145 lbs. — Logan Septic (L) won by decision over Hughes, 7-3. … 152 lbs. — Kenny Brispins (L) won by pin over Arnett in 2:01. … 160 lbs. — Crews (RC) won by pin over Aiden Abad in 1:11. … 170 lbs. — Ball (RC) pinned Zach Mink in 1:29. … 182 lbs. — Tommy Ogibouic (L) won by decision over Simmons, 11-4. … 195 lbs. — Nathan Koble (L) won by decision over Crabtree, 13-8. … 220 lbs. — Cree (RC) pinned Jacob Kissel in 49 seconds … 285 lbs. — Colton Quale (L) won by forfeit.
RCHS vs. MERRILLVILLE
106 lbs. — Joy Cantu (M) pinned Doughty in 1:06. … 113 lbs. — Matthew Maldonado (M) pinned Ploughe in 3:50. … 120 lbs. — Nasic Christian (M) pinned Rule in 5:36 … 126 lbs. — David Maldanado (M) won by major decision over Avery Stanley, 14-1. … 132 lbs. — Mason Stanley (RC) won by decision over Marlone Kirksy, 10-4. … 138 lbs. — Webb (RC) won by pin over Lucas Clement in 3:29. … 145 lbs. — Hughes (RC) pinned Larry Gunnell in 1:09. … 152 lbs. — Arnett (RC) won by forfeit. … 160 lbs. — Taijon Span (M) pinned Crews in 3:15. … 170 lbs. — Caleb Carter (M) won by decision over Ball, 5-2. … 182 lbs. — Simmons (RC) won by decision over Exavier King, 11-10. … 195 lbs. — Ryan Gonzalez (M) pinned Crabtree in 43 seconds. … 220 lbs. — Cree (RC) won by pin vs. James Veal, 2:13. … 285 lbs. — Theodore Sparks (M) won by forfeit.
RCHS vs. NORTHWOOD
106 lbs. — Aiden Jones (NW) pinned Doughty in 1:41. … 113 lbs. — Calix Truex (NW) won by decision over Ploughe, 10-6). … 120 lbs. — Will Hahn (NW) pinned Rule in 1:58. … 126 lbs. — Avery Stanley (RC) pinned Jonah Miller in 1:58. … 132 lbs. — Mason Stanley (RC) pinned Peyton Ulionowicz in 38 seconds. … 138 lbs. — Webb (RC) pinned Peyton Griffin in 1:27. … 145 lbs. — Hughes (RC) won by technical fall over Wes Yoder, 20-3. … 152 lbs. — Arnett (RC) won by pin over Kyvel Eicher in 3:03. … 160 lbs. — Kaden Lone (NW) won by pin over Crews in 1:30. … 170 lbs. — Ball (RC) won by major decision over Dustin Miller, 8-0. … 182 lbs. — Tray Tobias (NW) pinned Simmons in 1:07. … 195 lbs. — Brady King (NW) pinned Crabtree in 1:40. … 220 lbs. — Isaac Benjamin (NW) pinned Cree in 2:23. … 285 lbs. — Mason Yoder (NW) won by forfeit.