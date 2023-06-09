RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Zach Geleott will look to continue his prep season when he competes in the Lake Central boys’ golf regional with Bomber teammates on Thursday.
But if things don’t pan out, it won’t be the end of his competitive career. Last month, Geleott announced he will play golf at Wabash College, which kicks off its season in the fall.
The son of Kevin and Kate Geleott, Zach said Wabash — located in Crawfordsville — has always been on his radar and only took a passing interest in other schools.
“I’ve known I wanted to go to Wabash for awhile,” he said. “It was just a matter of could I get on their golf team? I didn’t really look at any other schools.”
A consistent No. 2 scorer for the Bombers over the past two seasons, Geleott drew interest from Wabash coach Justin Kopp, who went from interim coach to head coach this past season.
“He’s really relatable with the guys and knows the game really well,” Geleott said of Kopp, who played both golf and soccer at Wabash College, graduating in 2021. “I talked with him and he offered me a spot on the team.”
Being asked to play for the Little Giants is icing on the cake for Geleott, who was attracted to Wabash’s academic programs, especially business. Geleott plans to major in financial economics with an eye on entrepreneurship or perhaps serving as a financial advisor after college.
“I was attracted to the brotherhood,” he said. “The moment I stepped on campus, I really felt the overall togetherness of the student body as a whole. Also, their alumni network really drew me in. I know once I graduate from Wabash and move on to the next phase in my life, I will always have those Wabash connections.”
Wabash’s business program offers internship opportunities as well as working closely with alumni.
“I will be getting a lot of hands-on experience,” Geleott said.
Wabash has shown the ability to compete under Kopp’s tutelage, earning a top 60 ranking this season and breaking the school record for team scoring average.
The Little Giants finished fifth among eight teams at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships in Westfield Center, Ohio, in April.
Lewis Dellinger of Twin Lakes will serve as one of Geleott’s teammates at Wabash.
“They’re on the up,” Geleott said. “I think they were ranked as high as 60th, which is a program high. Coach Kopp has Wabash trending in the right direction right now. I’m looking forward to getting the experience there, and when I’m an upperclassman, hopefully I can work my way onto the traveling roster and play at the collegiate level.”
Geleott spent this spring battling for the Bombers’ top spot with senior teammate Harrison Odle. He and Odle shot 83s in leading RCHS to a third-place finish at last week’s Logansport Sectional to nail down a regional bid.
Rensselaer’s seniors have played just three seasons for the Bombers after COVID interrupted their first season in 2020. Geleott did his best to turn a negative into a positive.
“It sucked not having a freshmen season, and while that hurt me because I wasn’t able to get as much experience, I was out playing a lot during COVID and my scores dropped dramatically from the beginning of that summer to the end,” he said. “That was a good year for me to practice and work on my game. The past couple of seasons, I’ve had some ups and downs. I haven’t played as well as I had hoped, this year especially. But it’s been a lot of fun.”
A solid striker of the ball off the tee, Geleott worked on his short game over the past couple of years.
“I spent a lot of time at the practice greens, endless hours, rolling five-footers and all sorts of shots,” he said. “That helped me out quite a bit.”