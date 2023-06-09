Geleott picks Wabash

RCHS senior Zach Geleott (middle) will play golf for Wabash College beginning in the fall. He is the son of Kevin and Kate Geleott. Bombers coach Eric Nowlin and siblings Aubrey and Aidan were also on hand at Zach’s official signing day.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Zach Geleott will look to continue his prep season when he competes in the Lake Central boys’ golf regional with Bomber teammates on Thursday.

But if things don’t pan out, it won’t be the end of his competitive career. Last month, Geleott announced he will play golf at Wabash College, which kicks off its season in the fall.

