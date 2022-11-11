RENSSELAER — Based on Thursday’s performance, Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke is undoubtedly glad Taylor Van Meter picked the red and black over Tri-County’s red and navy over a year ago.

Van Meter, who played youth and middle school basketball with several of this year’s Tri-County players, exploded for career-highs in points (30) and rebounds (19) in the Bombers’ 61-52 win at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.

Tags

Trending Food Videos