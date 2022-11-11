RENSSELAER — Based on Thursday’s performance, Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke is undoubtedly glad Taylor Van Meter picked the red and black over Tri-County’s red and navy over a year ago.
Van Meter, who played youth and middle school basketball with several of this year’s Tri-County players, exploded for career-highs in points (30) and rebounds (19) in the Bombers’ 61-52 win at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Van Meter, whose family farm straddles Jasper and White counties, chose to come to Rensselaer because her dad, Eric, serves as the Bombers’ volleyball coach as well as assistant coach to Radtke.
Both of Van Meter’s sisters, Sydney and Morgan, also played at RCHS, with Morgan graduating last season.
Still, Van Meter admits she finds it strange to see former teammates looking back at her.
“I’ve known them my whole life,” she said. “They’re some of my best friends.”
A 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, Van Meter hit 11 of 21 shots from the floor and knocked down 8 of 15 free throws to lead all scorers. Eleven of her 19 rebounds were offensive boards, which proved crucial in the first half to keep her team close after the Cavaliers took a surprising 28-21 lead late in the second quarter.
“We had two good looks right away and we didn’t capitalize on them,” Radtke said. “Then it was, ‘Uh, oh.’ You could see it in the girls’ eyes. “Uh, oh. We just missed two layups in a row and coach is going to be ticked.’ We just had to find ourselves, find that groove, find that rhythm. I knew Tri-County would come in here and give us everything we could handle and then some. They play tough and they play hard. Credit to them.”
Van Meter, who also had four steals and three assists, had 17 points in the first half and sparked a 9-2 run late in the first half to help her team tie the game at 30-30 at intermission.
“Taylor had a nice game,” Tri-County coach Missy Tyler said. “We had a hard time trying to keep a body on her.”
Junior guard Cadence Manns had a basket, Van Meter had a basket and a three-point play and freshman guard Kamri Rowland knocked down two free throws to allow the Bombers (3-1) to pull even with a scrappy Cavalier squad.
Tri-County’s quick start wasn’t a complete surprise to the best player on the floor Thursday.
“I knew it was going to be hard for us,” Van Meter said. “We just had to stop fouling. And boxing out was a major part. We got a lot of offensive boards.”
The Bombers then pulled away by scoring eight of the first 10 points of the third quarter, with Van Meter leading the charge with a pair of baskets. Sophomore Carly Drone and Manns also scored baskets to give RCHS a 38-32 lead.
Rowland’s steal of an inbounds pass by TC led to a lay-up to give Rensselaer its biggest lead of the game at that point (44-34) with 2:56 remaining in the third.
“The plan was to handle the pressure and execute,” Tyler said. “Not have those long passes and not have turnovers and take care of it. I felt like we did that in the first half. Then they made some adjustments at half-time defensively and we didn’t respond well to it. We had a lot of fouls.”
The Bombers’ biggest lead of 11 points came in the third quarter, but with the score at 55-45, Tri-County junior Allista Taulman knocked down a 3-point shot and Sara Zarse had a basket to pull the Cavaliers within 55-50 with under three minutes remaining.
However, Rensselaer would score six of the game’s final eight points to hang on. RCHS junior Sarah Kaufman, who spent several minutes on the bench due to foul trouble, returned to knock down four key free throws late and added a steal and a score.
Rowland, who had 12 points off the bench, including a 6 for 6 performance from the free throw line, also had a basket in the game’s final minute.
Kaufman added nine points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. She added three steals and Manns, Rowland and Brodie Radtke also had three steals.
Zarse had 15 points to lead the Cavs, who fall to 0-2. She added six steals and six rebounds. Hannah Arvin had 11 points and nine rebounds and Taulman hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Luck had seven points off the bench, all coming in the second half.
“We struggled a little bit in the halfcourt in the second half,” Tyler said. “The first half, we had transition baskets we were able to execute. We didn’t make our free throws (18 of 34), which kind of hurt.”
Thirty-four trips to the foul line for the opposition is far too many for Radtke.
“Too many cheap fouls. Too many fouls away from the ball. Too many and-ones where we’re bodying people and reaching low instead of keeping our hands up high,” he said. “We have to learn to adjust to those things. We have to learn when we have the lead to not stand there and hold the ball and not to foul because that puts them on the free throw line and stops the clock. We’ve got to play a little better fundamental defense.
“If we get that figured out, we’re going to be that much better.”
Van Meter’s point total is the most since Radtke’s daughter, Bianca, scored 36 to set the school record several years ago.
“Taylor has that ability to do it every night,” her coach said. “We also have the ability for other players to reach even more heights. Tonight, she just found another level and was able to get to the rim a lot and able to finish things. It was good to see her have some success. I’m blessed to have her on the team. Her teammates are blessed to have her on the team. She’s a team player. It ain’t about Taylor. It’s about us and what we need to do to win and she wants to do that every time.”
The Bombers return to action Saturday when they play their first road game at Knox with the JV game set for 5:30 p.m, CST. Tri-County will host LaCrosse (Tri-Twp.) on Saturday evening with JV to tip at 5:30 p.m., EST.