RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central sophomore Taylor Van Meter poured in 27 points — including 12 of her team’s 23 points in the third quarter — as the Lady Bombers routed visiting Delphi, 68-30, at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Bombers (7-5) led 32-15 at halftime then outscored the Oracles, 23-10, in the second half to lead by a 55-25 score after three periods. The biggest lead of the game was the final score.
Van Meter, the team’s top scorer this season, had 18 points in the second half. Junior Sarah Kaufman added 14 points and freshman guard Kamri Rowland had 10.
Sophomore Carly Drone had eight points.
Lacey Pickering had nine points for the Oracles, who are 6-6 on the season.
The Bombers will face one of their biggest tests of the season when they host Andrean (5-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The 59ers are ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 2A poll, with their one loss coming at home against Rensselaer’s Hoosier Conference foe Lafayette Central Catholic.
Andrean will have 10 days off between that loss and its visit to Rensselaer.