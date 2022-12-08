Scoring spree

RCHS sophomore forward Taylor Van Meter scored 12 of her game-high 27 points in the third quarter Thursday against Delphi.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central sophomore Taylor Van Meter poured in 27 points — including 12 of her team’s 23 points in the third quarter — as the Lady Bombers routed visiting Delphi, 68-30, at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Thursday night.

The Bombers (7-5) led 32-15 at halftime then outscored the Oracles, 23-10, in the second half to lead by a 55-25 score after three periods. The biggest lead of the game was the final score.

Tags

Trending Food Videos