WHEATFIELD — Valparaiso cooled off a fast start by host Kankakee Valley in picking up a 62-36 victory at the Kougar Den Saturday night.
The Kougars (0-4) used three 3-pointers early, including two by freshman Cam Webster, to take a 9-7 lead. But the Vikings answered with a 12-0 run to take control of the quarter and the game.
Valpo led 35-22 at halftime and used its strong front line to increase its lead in the second half.
Webster had 11 points for the Kougars. He hit 3 of 4 3-point shots. The Kougars, however, were just 13 of 38 from the floor for 34 percent.
Junior Nick Mikash, playing his second game, added seven points but was just 2 of 12 from the floor. Senior guard Eli Carden had five rebounds, two assists and two steals and senior Matt Caldwell had three assists.
The Kougars return to action Friday when they host Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Andrean.
Rebels bounce West Central
KENTLAND — South Newton junior Cy Sammons recorded a double-double in his team’s season-opening win over West Central Saturday night.
Sammons scored a game-high 23 points with 14 rebounds in the Rebels’ 61-45 victory over the winless Trojans (0-4).
Sammons scored 13 points in the first half when South Newton used a 12-5 run to open the game and had a 32-18 lead at intermission. Sammons hit 11 of 13 shots in the game.
Garrett Sammons added 13 points and Dawson Cadle had 10.
West Central senior Garrett Lehman had 21 points for the Trojans.
Prep Boys Basketball
From Thursday, Dec. 10
Morgan outlasts Kougars, 60-57
MALDEN — Down double digits at Morgan Township, Kankakee Valley’s boys’ basketball team rallied to tie the game in the second half before falling short ina 60-57 final on Dec. 10.
It’s the third loss to start the season for the Kougars, who fell behind 32-22 at halftime to the Cherokees, who were playing their season opener.
KV outscored Morgan, 18-8, to tie the game at 40-40, but the Cherokees turned away the Kougars with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Senior guard Eli Carden led KVHS with 17 points, hitting 6 of 16 shots. He added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Junior Nick Mikash, playing in his first game, added nine points and 13 rebounds and Luke Andree had eight boards. Freshman Cam Webster had seven points on just 3 of 17 shooting (1 of 11 from 3-point range) and added four rebounds and three steals.
The Kougars were held to just 37% shooting on the night.
Tate Ivanyo led Morgan with 19 points and added 12 rebounds. He was 8 of 13 from the floor.
Ian Grieger had 14 points with three 3-point baskets and Ethan Lasko had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Spartans get opening win
MOROCCO — North Newton had three players in double figures in picking up a 65-44 season-opening victory over visiting Covenant Christian Thursday night, Dec. 10.
Senior Austin Goddard had 15 of hits 17 points in the first quarter and added eight rebounds and four assists in his season debut. Senior teammate Cade Ehlinger added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists and senior Dylan Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Spartans led 18-5 in the first quarter and stormed to a 43-25 lead by halftime.
Covenant, which falls to 0-4, did get a game-high 21 points from senior guard Isaac Alblas. Sophomore Jacob Miller chipped in nine points.
The Spartans suffered a 65-53 setback to visiting Lake Station two nights later to fall to 1-1. The Eagles improve to 4-1.
Ehlinger had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spartans, who committed 27 turnovers against Lake Station’s full-court pressure. Goddard added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and Taylor had eight points and seven boards.
Freshman Evan Gagnon knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points.