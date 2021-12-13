VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, Dec. 11, falling behind host Valparaiso, 23-8, after the first quarter to set the stage for a 73-40 loss.
The state-ranked Vikings (5-0) were never threatened, leading 40-18 by halftime. The loss drops the Kougars to 3-1 on the season.
Sophomore guard Cam Webster had 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting for the Kougars. Will Sampson had five rebounds and Dylan Holmes and Luke Andree added three assists apiece.
KVHS will open Northwest Crossroads Conference play at Andrean on Dec. 17.
Indians hold off Bombers, 72-62
MONTICELLO — Host Twin Lakes stormed ahead 38-22 at halftime then withstood a furious comeback from Rensselaer Central to pick up a 72-62 Hoosier Conference victory on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Bombers, who have lost five straight to fall to 1-5, pulled within four points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the gap any further.
Clayton Bridwell had 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting for the Indians, who improve to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. Bridwell was 5 fo 7 from 3-point range and added five assists and four steals.
Caden Harker had 23 points, hitting 3 of 3 3-pointers. He finished a perfect 8 of 8 on all of his shots in the game. As a team, the Indians were 25 of 43 from the floor for 58%.
Spartans can’t catch Lake Station
LAKE STATION — Host Lake Station remained unbeaten in four games with a 65-46 win over North Newton Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Eagles led 32-22 by halftime and pushed their lead to as much as 56-33 after three quarters.
Evan Gagnon had 13 points for the Spartans. He was 6 of 6 from the foul line and added six rebounds. Teammate Michael Levy led with 16 points and eight boards and Kaydn Rowland had four rebounds and four assists.
Willie Miller had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Eagles and Adam Eastland added 16 points.
Rebels pick apart visiting Watseka
KENTLAND — South Newton rebounded from a slow start to pick up its third straight victory Dec. 11, beating Watseka, Illinois, by a 51-38 final.
The Rebels (3-2) trailed 11-8 in the first period, but outscored Watseka, 43-27, the rest of the way.
Cy Sammons, a senior forward, had 16 points for the winners. He added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kayden Cruz had 14 points and Will Smart added 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Korbin Cruz had three assists.
The Rebels hit 21 of 37 shots for 57%.
Friday, December 10
Indians get easy win vs. Tri-County
MONTICELLO — Host Twin Lakes outscored Tri-County, 52-29, in the middle two quarters to cruise to an 84-51 victory on Friday, Dec. 10.
The Indians (4-2) outscored TC, 22-16, in the second period and 30-13 in the third for the win. Clayton Bridwell hit 11 of 15 shots to finish with a game-high 25 points. He was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added five assists and two steals.
Colin Seymour added 17 points with three assists and three steals and Ty Gillum had 15 points and three steals. Luke Deno hit 3 of 3 3-pointers for 15 points and Caden Harker had five steals.
Rebels pick up win No. 1 in MWC
KENTLAND — South Newton opened the Midwest Conference portion of its schedule with a 58-37 rout of visiting West Central Friday, Dec. 10.
The Rebels hit 24 of 44 shots from the floor for 55%. They got a game-high 20 points from senior Cy Sammons, who added eight rebounds, eight steals and three assists.
Senior Kayden Cruz had 16 points, five boards and three assists and senior Garrett Sammons had seven points, four steals and two assists.
For West Central, which falls to 0-4 and 0-1 in MWC play, Bryce Nannenga, a freshman, had 12 points. Senior Blayden Huber had seven points and five rebounds and freshman Christian Hughes had nine boards.
The Trojans were held to just 27% shooting overall (10 of 37).
In the JV contest, Chayse Stillabower had 16 points as South Newton improved to 3-1 on the season.