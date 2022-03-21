MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central’s middle school swim team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, March 14, falling to Twin Lakes, 103-82, during a road meet.
it was the last meet of the season for the Bombers, who won seven meets in a row, including two invitational titles.
RCMS captured five events in Monticello, with Ty Walker winning the 200-yard freestyle and adding the 50-yard free title. Teammate Anthony Rodriguez was second in the 50 free to give the Bombers a 1-2 finish.
Kendra Kohlhagen was second in dividing and Parker Lynch won the 100-yard free title. Daniel Davis was the 400-yard freestyle champion and added the 100 breaststroke title.
In relays, the 200 free relay squad of Davis, Rodriguez, Lynch and Walker took first place, with the 400 free team of Walker, Lynch, Hadley Hopp and Davis also winning.
This year’s team was coached by Beth Korniak.
“We are very proud of all the hard work and improvements that all of the swimmers made throughout the season,” Korniak said.