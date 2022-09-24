LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Central Catholic converted two first-half turnovers by Rensselaer Central into scores and had five unanswered touchdowns to close the game in rolling to a 42-7 Hoosier Conference win Friday night.
The Knights (4-1. 1-1 in the HC) scored the game’s first touchdown on an 88-yard shovel pass from quarterback Bobby Metzger to Owen Munn. But the Bombers (3-3, 1-2) tied the game early in the second quarter, with sophomore quarterback Corbin Mathew plunging into the end zone on a one-yard keeper with 9:26 left in the half.
Mathew’s score was set up by his 43-yard pass to Aaron Barko to put the ball inside LCC’s 5-yard line.
But the Bombers struggled to maintain possession on two separate occasions in the second quarter. A poor snap was recovered by Isaac Buche to set up a Knights score and an interception of a Mathew pass by Ray Clayton with the Bombers deep in LCC territory was converted into a score.
Metzger’s TD pass to Evan Dienhart with 4:31 left gave the Knights the lead for good at 14-7. Mathew’s pass was intercepted with less than 50 seconds left in the half, but it gave the Knights enough time for Dienhart to haul in a 62-yard pass from Metzger with just seconds left on the clock for a 21-7 lead.
The Knights would tack on three more scores in the second half. Ben Mazur hit Dienhart with a 19-yard scoring strike for a 28-7 lead and Metzger completed a 14-yard TD pass to Munn for a 35-7 bulge.
Jackson Cain’s 13-yard TD run capped the scoring.
The Bombers, who have lost three of their last four games, finished with four turnovers in the game.
LCC, meanwhile, has won four straight games in its series with Rensselaer, including a 35-0 shutout of the Bombers last season.
The Bombers will look to snap a two-game skid when they host Benton Central (3-3) in the final Hoosier Conference West Division game of the season.
In other games Friday, Kankakee Valley had a four-game win streak snapped at rival Lowell by a 38-29 final. KV falls to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
The Red Devils improve to 3-3 and 1-1. The game featured the return of Kirk Kennedy, currently the Kougars’ coach, to Lowell after taking the Red Devils to three state finals in the 1990s.
Tri-County, meanwhile, fell to 1-5 with a 52-6 loss to Traders Point Christian Friday.
West Central continued its path to a possible Midwest Conference title with a 56-26 win over host South Newton Friday. The Trojans have a 5-1 record overall and 3-0 in the MWC.
They have league games with Frontier and North White remaining.
South Newton falls to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the MWC.
The Rebels held an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but West Central scored three times in the second to take a 28-20 lead at halftime. The Trojans outscored the hosts, 28-6, in the second half.
West Central gained 376 rushing yards to 84 for the Rebels. Ayden White had 11 carries for 127 yards and two scores for the Trojans and teammate Spencer Leman had 115 yards on 12 carries with two TDs.
White also returned an interception 30 yards for the game’s final score.
Jacob Pilarski, the team’s short-yardage back, had three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1, 2 and 3 yards.
Quarterback Evyn Krug had a season-low 31 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Rebels. He did complete 13 of 27 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.
Krug had a 58-yard TD pass to Korbin Cruz and added a 10-yard pass to Cruz in the third quarter.
Chayse Stillabower caught three passes for 103 yards and Cruz had five catches for 98.