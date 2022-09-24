Bomber fall in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Central Catholic converted two first-half turnovers by Rensselaer Central into scores and had five unanswered touchdowns to close the game in rolling to a 42-7 Hoosier Conference win Friday night.

The Knights (4-1. 1-1 in the HC) scored the game’s first touchdown on an 88-yard shovel pass from quarterback Bobby Metzger to Owen Munn. But the Bombers (3-3, 1-2) tied the game early in the second quarter, with sophomore quarterback Corbin Mathew plunging into the end zone on a one-yard keeper with 9:26 left in the half.

