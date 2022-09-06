FRANCESVILLE — West Central opened the Midwest Conference portion of its schedule in emphatic fashion Friday, Sept. 2, pounding visiting Tri-County, 44-0, to begin its march towards a league title.

The Trojans (3-0) scored at-will in the first half, converting on all four of its drives. Senior Ayden White had a pair of scores, including a 60-yard run with 3:01 left in the first half for a 36-0 lead.

