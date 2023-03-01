On the dotted line

J.P. Schemerhorn was joined at his college signing by his parents and TCHS football coach Jake West.

WOLCOTT — Tri-County senior J.P. Schemerhorn will add depth to Wabash College’s football program this fall.

Schemerhorn, a two-way player for first-year coach Jake West this past fall, recently signed to play for the Little Giants. He was the Cavaliers’ second-leading ball carrier with 521 yards on 119 attempts. He scored five touchdowns.