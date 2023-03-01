WOLCOTT — Tri-County senior J.P. Schemerhorn will add depth to Wabash College’s football program this fall.
Schemerhorn, a two-way player for first-year coach Jake West this past fall, recently signed to play for the Little Giants. He was the Cavaliers’ second-leading ball carrier with 521 yards on 119 attempts. He scored five touchdowns.
Defensively, he collected 49 tackles, including 18 solos.
Wabash College is a private liberal arts men’s college in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Founded in 1832 by several Dartmouth College graduates and Midwestern leaders, it enrolls nearly 900 students. The college offers an undergraduate liberal arts curriculum in three academic divisions with 39 majors.
Last year, the Little Giants finished 7-3 against Division III opposition. They are members of the North Coast Athletic Conference, going 6-2 on the season.
A future teammate of Schemerhorn’s is Twin Lakes graduate Lewis Dellinger, who is a sophomore wide receiver for the Little Giants.