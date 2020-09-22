MONTICELLO — As Chloe Brettnacher walked off the Tippecanoe Country Club course in Monticello Monday, someone asked her how her round went.
The Tri-County senior put one thumb down, stuck her tongue out and offered “Thhhhhppppttttt!”
Her 102 wasn’t her best effort, she later admitted, but it was enough to keep her golfing for another few days.
Brettnacher’s score ended being the second-best non-team-related qualifying score for Saturday’s Lafayette Jefferson Regional. It was two better than both Pioneer’s Hailey Gotschall and Rensselaer Central’s Cami Geleott, who faced off in a playoff for the final individual spot.
“Honestly did not think it was going to get me through, but I’m excited that I did,” she said.
Brettnacher bogeyed nine holes and parred one to offset a 10 on the par-5 No. 14. She suffered through a migraine during her round, which “made it very hard to see” at certain points. Eventually, it dissipated.
“I was struggling,” she added. “I would just focus on the next hole — ‘a couple more and you can do it.’”
Brettnacher transferred back to Tri-County after a couple years at Harrison, and has experience playing the Battle Ground golf course the regional is set at.
“I’m very, very happy to see Chloe advance,” head coach Mark Legler said. “I expected her to, but she did not play very well. Fortunately, a lot of the field didn’t play too well, either, to the point she was able to advance.”
Tri-County shot a 470, with Jasmine Culp posting a 108 and Addison Douglass and Addison Ewen each shooting a 130.
Geleott’s 104 came in her final trip to Monticello. RCHS shot a team score of 470 for sixth overall, edging Tri-County on the fifth player’s score. South Newton was eighth at 475.
Also scoring for the Bombers were Addison Hesson with a 117, Jenna Minter with a 123 and Olivia Taylor with a 126. Ashley Luzadder fired a 128.
North Newton senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh won her third sectional title in four years, finishing with an 81. She finished seven strokes better than Kankakee Valley freshman Brynlee DeBoard. Keira Bucinski of Winamac was third at 94.
KV, however, won the team title with a 390. Joining DeBoard on the scorecard were Allison Rushmore with a 99, Kolby Enix with a 100 and Nadia Hemphill had a 103. Kaylee Bogunovich fired a 110.
North Newton, which finished second in the team race with a 406, got a 103 from Madelyn Arenholz, a 108 from Madeline Binge and a 114 from Gracie Stevens. The Spartans have just four healthy players on their roster.