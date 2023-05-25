Only three local teams remain at the conclusion of the first-round of sectional baseball tournaments at various sites this week.
Tri-County beat rival Frontier, 10-3, on Wednesday night to set up a meeting with Rossville (11-17) on Friday night in the Class A Tri-County Sectional at Remington Community Park. Meanwhile, West Central (15-9) outlasted rival North White, 3-2, at the Caston Class A Sectional to advance to the semifinals where it will face Southwood (8-16) on Saturday.
Frontier — which finished 1-2 in its season series with Tri-County — ends the year at 14-12, while North White finishes 6-17, with three losses coming against West Central.
DeMotte Christian (7-13) earned a first-round bye and will face Bowman Academy (6-10-1) in the Hammond Academy Class A tournament on Saturday morning.
Kankakee Valley, North Newton, Rensselaer Central and South Newton were all ousted by first-round foes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here is a site-by-site recap from the various sectional locations:
CLASS 4A CHESTERTON
Kankakee Valley vs. Lowell, May 24
Kankakee Valley finished its best since since 2011 with a 6-3 loss to rival Lowell at Chesterton. The Kougars (16-12) couldn’t recover from a six-run fourth inning by the Red Devils, who won two of their three match-ups with KV this season.
Lowell (12-12) was to face Crown Point (14-10) on Friday night.
The Red Devils touched up KV starter Alex Barr for three runs on just one hit over three innings. The sophomore left-hander struck out five and walked four.
Senior reliever Dylan Holmes went 1/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits with a strikeout and a walk and Andrew Parker, a senior, pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Holmes was 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate and Parker had an RBI triple. Luke Richie was 1 for 3 with a run scored, Tyler Smolek drove in a run and Spencer Childers scored two runs.
KV managed just four hits as a team.
It was the final game for KVHS seniors Colton Pribyl, Evan Misch, Caden Vanderhere, Evan Kendall, Richie, Holmes and Parker.
CLASS 3A GRIFFITH
Rensselaer Central vs. Andrean, May 24
Rensselaer Central (9-12) had the toughest draw of anyone, getting Class 3A No. 1 ranked Andrean (23-6-1) in the first round at Griffith. The 59ers took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 12-2 victory in six innings. Andrean outhit the Bombers, 11-2, and took advantage of four errors.
The Niners will now face Hanover Central (19-6), which could serve as Andrean’s only stumbling block to another sectional championship.
The Bombers, who won five of seven games coming into the tournament, bid farewell to seniors Tommy Boyles, Ethan Pickering, Cohen Craig and DJ Hanford.
CLASS 2A WHITING
North Newton vs. Illiana Christian, May 24
North Newton capped a solid season (17-9) with a surprising 16-0 blowout loss to Illiana Christian at Whiting. Illiana (19-9) needed just five innings to advance to the semifinal round.
The winners had six extra-base hits, including a home run and a double from Gavin Meyer, who finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Isaac Vanderwoude was 3 for 4 with an RBI triple and three runs scored and Tanner Post finished 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Aaron Gouwens added a double.
CLASS A TRI-COUNTY
Tri-County vs. Frontier, May 24
It was supposed to be a much closer game than the final score, but Tri-County seized control with a four-run third inning to snap a 1-1 tie and added two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to cruise to victory.
The Cavaliers outhit Frontier, 11-3, but lost in the fielding stats, committing five errors to the Falcons’ four. TC had just one extra-base hit — a double by Koby Bahler — and 10 singles. Bahler was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Jake Nevitt, Tyler Vandeveer, Tyler Burns and Connor Ross had two hits apiece. Burns drove in two runs and scored three runs, Vandeveer had two RBIs and scored twice and Ross drove in a run. Eric Zarse and Noah Pratt added singles.
Ethan Fields was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Falcons. Justin Schroeder also drove in a run with a single.
Vandeveer pitched his team to the second round, going 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and needed Ross, who relieved in the seventh inning, to get the final out. The team’s ace, Vandeveer threw 123 pitches.
Isaac Mansfield suffered the loss for Frontier, allowing five runs on four hits over two innings of work. He struck out none and walked two. Fields struck out five batters in his 2 2/3 innings of relief.
The teams played a pair of one-run games last week, with Frontier winning 14-13 on May 16 before suffering a 3-2 loss on May 18.
South Newton vs. Rossville, May 24
The Rebels had their season end at 1-17 with an 18-3 loss in Remington to pre-tournament favorite Rossville. South Newton’s lone win this season came against Faith Christian on April 18.
CLASS A CASTON
West Central vs. North White, May 24
The Trojans got a walk-off 3-2 win over their rivals to advance at Caston. North White held a 2-0 lead until the Trojans tied the game with a two-run third inning.
West Central managed just three hits, including a two-run double by Braden McKay. Jake Pilarski had an RBI single and Josiah Rodriguez added a single and scored a run and Addison Huber and Christian Hughes scored runs.
Rodriguez pitched seven strong innings for the win, allowing an earned run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked one.