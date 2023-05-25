RCHS has season end

RCHS senior Ethan Pickering and his teammates had a tough first-round match-up against Class 3A No. 1 ranked Andrean on Wednesday night, losing by a 12-2 final in six innings.

Only three local teams remain at the conclusion of the first-round of sectional baseball tournaments at various sites this week.

Tri-County beat rival Frontier, 10-3, on Wednesday night to set up a meeting with Rossville (11-17) on Friday night in the Class A Tri-County Sectional at Remington Community Park. Meanwhile, West Central (15-9) outlasted rival North White, 3-2, at the Caston Class A Sectional to advance to the semifinals where it will face Southwood (8-16) on Saturday.