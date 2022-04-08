WOLCOTT — The Tri-County Athletic Department and Franciscan Health will offer sports physicals on Wednesday, April 13 at the Tri-County main gym lobby.
Physicals will be from 6-8 p.m., EST, and cost is $20. The physicals will be good for the entire 2022-2023 athletic season. All athletes must have a physical after April 1, 2022 in order to participate next year.
As a reminder, Tri-County will be using Final Forms starting next fall and each student-athlete must be registered in order to complete all paperwork.
You may register at Final Forms on the TC website.
If you have any further questions please contact Tri-County Athletic Director Jeff LeBeau at 219-279-2047.