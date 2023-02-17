1998 sectional champs

Provided

The 1998 Tri-County girls’ basketball team, guided by coach Mick Benner, reached the semistate round of the Class A tournament.

 Provided

WOLCOTT — Tri-County High School’s 1998 girls’ basketball team will be recognized for its semi-state appearance 25 years ago.

Members of the team and coaches will be honored at halftime of the Cavaliers’ boys’ basketball game with Clinton Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 18. The JV game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m, EST, with the varsity game to tip off at around 7:30 p.m., EST.

