WOLCOTT — Tri-County High School’s 1998 girls’ basketball team will be recognized for its semi-state appearance 25 years ago.
Members of the team and coaches will be honored at halftime of the Cavaliers’ boys’ basketball game with Clinton Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 18. The JV game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m, EST, with the varsity game to tip off at around 7:30 p.m., EST.
Coach Mick Benner’s 1998 sectional and regional championship team included Amy (Rogers) Clark, Valerie (Zarse) Fredrick, Amanda (Lambert) Hartman, Michele (Cooley) Ross, Kylie (Clauss) Forney, Jennifer (Taulman) Jarvi, Elaina (Cain) Robinson, Gretchen (Vaughan) Fulkerson, Stacy (Ruemler) Shoop, Meridith Helderle, Leah (Stitz) Mathew and Sara (Hageman) Schenck.
Tracy Zarse served as an assistant coach.
The Lady Cavaliers reached the Huntington North Semi-state tournament after winning a sectional title at North White and a regional championship at home.
TC beat West Central (62-49), Frontier (55-54) and Caston (62-45) to claim a sectional title and outlasted Carroll of Flora, 70-66, in two overtimes to win the regional.
The Cavs lost in the semi-state to eventual state runner-up Morgan Township by a 73-60 final. They finished the season at 18-7.
Morgan would finish the year at 24-4.