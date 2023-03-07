FRANCESVILLE — Points were hard to come by for Tri-County Saturday night in the Class A sectional title game at West Central.
So the team turned to its defense to get by a stubborn North White squad as the Cavaliers held the Vikings to seven points in the fourth quarter and overtime period to record a 43-40 victory.
It was the first sectional title since the 2016-17 season for the Cavs, who will face Marquette Catholic (19-7) at the Triton Class A Regional on Saturday, with tip-off set for 1 p.m., EST.
Tri-County, which has won eight of its last 10 games to reach the .500 mark at 12-12, reached the title game behind a thrilling 56-54 victory over rival Frontier on Saturday morning.
The Cavaliers had just enough energy in the final, jumping ahead, 19-11, in the first quarter. North White (7-17) closed within 27-23 at halftime and caught up with the Cavs, 33-33, after three periods.
But TC and the Vikings struggled for points in the fourth, combining for just three baskets and 10 points to finish regulation tied at 38-38.
The Vikings got a team-high 14 points from Artemio Benitez, with Dan Hood adding 12 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals.
In the semifinal win over Frontier, Koby Bahler knocked down 4 of 7 3-point shots as the Cavs held off Dayton Hoover and the Falcons.
Bahler scored 17 points and added five rebounds in helping his team take an eight-point lead in the first half. The Falcons, however, pulled within 28-26 of the lead at halftime.
Senior Will Getz added 14 points and sophomore Riley Hughes had 10 points, three assists and four steals for TCHS, which went 2-0 against Frontier in the season series.
Senior Nate Corbin had eight points and four assists before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter and Connor Ross had four steals.
Frontier finishes the season at 10-13.