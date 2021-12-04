WOLCOTT — Tri-County’s football program recognized members of its 2021 squad during an awards banquet at the high school recently.

Coach Eric Davis and staff presented special awards to several players, including:

VARSITY

Most Valuable Player, Payton Stark

Most Outstanding Lineman, Kolby Hathaway

Most Outstanding Skill Player, Korbin Lawson

Sportsmanship Award, Koby Bahler

All Midwest-Conference picks for the Cavaliers were Stark and Lawson, with Bryce Bahler, Caleb Anderson, Stark and Lawson named to the Academic All-MWC team.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Most Outstanding Reserve Player, Kevin Martinez

Sportsmanship Award, Noah Pratt

