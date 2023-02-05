WOLCOTT — The percentage was high that Tri-County would play for a sectional championship at home Saturday.
The Cavaliers beat their sectional opponents Frontier and South Newton by a combined 122-40 during the regular season. They then proceeded to thrash Frontier (63-34) and South Newton (51-15) in the sectional tournament’s first two rounds.
Who TC would play in the title game was a toss-up, with favored Caston facing North White in Friday’s semifinal. The Vikings, who lost to the Comets by a 45-34 final on Nov. 11, would prevail in the rematch, shocking Caston, 42-39, in overtime.
It was just the third loss of the season for the No. 3 ranked Comets, who finish 20-3.
The Cavs had game plans prepared for both teams as well as revenge on their minds. TC lost to the Vikings, 42-35, on Nov. 29 and to Caston (50-37) on Jan. 14, with both losses coming at home.
Thanks to a fast start in the game’s first four minutes — which included a pair 3-point baskets from freshman Gracie Luck — and playing at home to a raucous crowd, the Cavaliers avenged their loss to North White Saturday, winning by a 42-31 final to advance to the Class A Regional at Caston.
TC (14-11) will play No. 7 Bethany Christian (21-3) in Saturday’s first semifinal at 1 p.m., EST. Washington Township (19-6), which upset No. 8 Kouts Saturday, will face Argos (13-12) in the other semifinal.
It’s the first sectional championship for the Cavs since 2010. North White came into the tournament as defending champion.
TC junior Johnetta Whitmire said her team prepared for a possible rematch with Caston first before focus shifted on the Vikings.
“At first, we really focused on Caston, but then we seen North White win,” she said. “W came in early today and went over some defenses and offenses.”
The Cavaliers were the quicker team, with sophomore youngsters Sara Zarse and Hannah Arvin winning the 50/50 battles for missed shots and loose balls. Both players finished with a combined 19 rebounds.
TC had a 38-24 rebounding edge.
“That was key,” said TC coach Missy Tyler. “When you watched them against Caston, I felt like their rebounding kept them in that game. (Autumn) Reif pulled down some big boards at the end that helped them pull away a little bit. That was definitely a focus.”
Because of the quick turnaround from Friday’s overtime win vs. Caston, North White coach Bryan Heimlich felt his team was gassed by the end of the game.
“Just looking at loose balls. It seemed like they got all the loose balls,” he said. “But we had some open looks that just didn’t fall for us. We had great open looks and they knocked theirs down. Give them credit. The Luck girl hit some big shots for them. Zarse hit a couple of big buckets. Threes were definitely the difference in the first half.”
Luck had three of TC’s four 3-point baskets to finish with a game-high 13 points. Tri-County chucked up 13 3-point shots in the first half as it built a 16-12 lead at halftime.
“Grace is a pretty good shooter,” Whitmire said. “We really rely on her sometimes to take those shots because she hits them. When she’s on fire, we try to find her.”
Tyler, who was an assistant to coach Mick Benner when the Cavs won a sectional 13 years ago, said her team’s fast start was exactly what she hoped for.
“That was our plan. We wanted to set the tempo, we wanted to get a quick start,” she said. “Our threes fell a little bit early, but then we went into that spell where they weren’t falling and they were just turnovers. So we tried to control what we could control and switched our offense a little bit to get some better looks.”
The second-half game plan called for Whitmire to get more touches inside. The 5-foot-8 center responded with 10 second-half points to finish with 11 for the game. She added 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Cavaliers led 20-12 early in the third period after Arvin knocked down a free throw. But the Vikings answered with an 8-1 run that included a 3-point basket by Morgan Carter to pull her team within 21-20.
Tri-County would answer with a 7-1 run of its own, getting a 3-pointer from Luck and pair of baskets inside from Whitmire. The Cavaliers would hold a 28-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
North White did close the gap to six points on a pair of occasions in the fourth, but Whitmire’s basket after a TC timeout with 4:07 left pushed the Cavs’ lead to 34-24. Whitmire’s score was set up by an in-bounds pass from Zarse, who had five assists and three steals.
Arvin also had three steals.
“We’re definitely playing our best basketball right now,” Tyler said. “We’ve kind of figured it out. We’re communicating better. We’re understanding our roles a little better.”
North White never got closer than eight points the rest of the way. Tri-County hit 6 of 11 foul shots in the fourth to keep its lead hovering around double-digits.
“We got on a little run there in the third quarter. We got it down to one, but they built it right back up,” Heimlich said. “The end of the third quarter was big for us. It went from one to seven in a hurry. We didn’t need to be chasing. We just didn’t have the energy. Give them credit, They played hard. They were ready to play tonight.”
Senior Tessa Robertson, who owns a 15.1 ppg. average and flirted with 1,000 points for her career, had 11 points to lead the Vikings. Freshman Autumn Reif had 11 rebounds.
On several possessions, North White was held to one shot as TC cleaned up the boards.
“They did a good job of boxing out; keeping Tessa and Autumn off the boards down there,” Heimlich said. “A lot of times, it was just one shot. And a part of that was once again we didn’t have that energy to go get it sometimes, too.”
Whitmire said TC’s defense focused on Robertson, who faced double and triple teams at times Saturday.
“We really wanted to double on Tessa under the basket. We knew they were good rebounders, so we just put our butt into them and jumped to get that ball,” she said.
Tyler also praised Luck’s defense on North White senior shooter Abigaile Spry, who was held to four points on 1 of 10 shooting.
“When she first started out, her role was to take care of the basketball and play defense,” Tyler said. “She’s a great defender and I thought she did a nice job on Spry, slowing her up a little bit.”
It was the final game for seniors Robertson, Spry, Katie Stevens and Callie Hunt. All four started for coach Heimlich and were on the roster of last year’s semi-state qualifying team.
“We don’t have any incoming seniors next year,” Heimlich said. “That senior leadership, you always miss it when they leave so somebody else is going to have to step up. But they’ve been a big part of the success of our program the last four years.”