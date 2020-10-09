An unexpected bye week.
Again.
Tri-County’s football game against Covington was cancelled on Friday afternoon, according to head coach Mark Gretencord. A post on Tri-County's athletic website read "After communicating with Covington, in a mutual agreement, we have decided to cancel tonight’s varsity football game."
Covington Superintendent Kevin Smith sent a letter to members of the school district yesterday identifying the community "of a new positive COVID-19 involving a support team member." The district closed most of its facilities through the weekend, except for the high school athletic complex and gymnasium.
"That's twice that it has happened to us this season, but it is what it is," Gretencord said. "We definitely wanted to play; Covington was going to be a good challenge for us."
The Cavaliers (2-4) will try to break even in the Midwest Conference (2-2) with their final home game against North Newton next Friday.