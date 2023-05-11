Pitching key for KV

KVHS’s pitching staff includes sophomore lefthander Alex Barr, who has been solid as a starter this season.

There is one pitcher Lowell would like to avoid ahead of its Class 4A Chesterton Sectional opener against Kankakee Valley later this month.

Senior right-hander Andrew Parker blanked the Red Devils over seven innings in a 1-0 victory for KVHS. Parker sparkled in the complete-game victory, striking out eight batters and allowing just four hits, all singles.