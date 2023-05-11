There is one pitcher Lowell would like to avoid ahead of its Class 4A Chesterton Sectional opener against Kankakee Valley later this month.
Senior right-hander Andrew Parker blanked the Red Devils over seven innings in a 1-0 victory for KVHS. Parker sparkled in the complete-game victory, striking out eight batters and allowing just four hits, all singles.
The Kougars will bring a 13-6 mark into their rematch with Lowell (5-9) after the two teams split their Northwest Crossroads Conference series at 1-1 in the regular season.
Sectional tournaments are scheduled to run May 24-29.
The other match-ups at Chesterton has Crown Point (10-6) facing Duneland Conference foe Portage (8-12), with the winner of that game to play either Lowell or KVHS in the semifinal. The bye game features Chesterton (7-11) against Duneland rival Valparaiso (10-7).
Class 2A Sectional @ Whiting
Defending state champion Illiana Christian (13-5) will be tested right out of the gate at Whiting when it faces a strong North Newton squad.
The Spartans (12-4) feature one of the tournament’s best hurlers in right-hander Evan Gagnon, who is expected to get the ball against Illiana.
in one other first-round contest, Lake Station (1-10) will face the host Oilers (5-10). The bye game will pit Hammond Noll (6-10-1) against winless Gary 21st Century (0-7).
The winner of the Illiana/North Newton game will be heavy favorites to capture the title.
DeMotte Christian (4-8) got a favorable draw in a tournament that features just two teams with winning records. DMC will open against Bowman Academy (4-7) with the winner to reach the title game.
In first-round contests, Washington Township (6-8) will face Hammond S & T (4-7), with Morgan Township (9-8) to play Kouts (9-5) in what could be considered the championship contest before the actual championship game.
Morgan is considered the tournament favorite after thrashing the Mustangs, 10-0, last week.