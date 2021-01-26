RENSSELAER — Sparked by sophomore Lilly Toppen’s 3-point shooting, Kankakee Valley used a 12-1 run early in the third period to seize control of the game and collect a 57-47 win over rival Rensselaer Central Tuesday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Toppen hit three of her five 3-pointers in the second half, going 3 for 4 from behind the arc over that stretch. She finished with a team-high 22 points, going 5 of 10 from deep.
The game was tied at 24-24 when the Kougars (10-9) used a 9-0 run — including a 3-pointer, two free throws and a basket from Toppen — to take the lead at 33-24.
Toppen’s second 3 of the quarter with 2:28 left produced a 37-25 lead for KVHS, which has won seven straight game in its series against the Bombers.
The Bombers (9-12) did cut the lead to five points on a handful of occasions late in the third — they trailed just 37-32 after three periods — and fourth quarters. But they couldn’t muster enough offense to catch KV.
Junior Jessie Ringen kept her team close, scoring a game-high 23 points, including 16 in the second half. She scored 11 of her team’s 15 fourth-quarter points and finished 7 of 15 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the foul line.
Both teams struggled to maintain possession against each other’s full-court pressure defense. The Kougars had 27 turnovers and RCHS finished with 18.
Bombers junior Kenzi Moore was particularly effective in the press defense, collecting nine steals. Junior teammate Morgan VanMeter had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
For the Kougars, no other player scored in double figures, but junior Taylor Schoonveld and sophomore Colby Sizemore combined to collect 18 rebounds.
Sophomore Kate Thomas and freshman Genna Hayes hit 3-point baskets.