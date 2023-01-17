WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley rolled over the visiting Munster Mustangs on Saturday, Jan. 14 to cap off a joyous senior night.

Starting the four seniors, Lilly Toppen, Kate Thomas, Laynie Capellari and Faith Mauger, along with junior Olivia Plummer, the Kats beat Munster, 64-54, to maintain a top spot in the Northwest Crossroads Conference standings. The Kougars (15-5) are tied with Andrean for the NCC lead, both owning 4-0 records.

Trending Food Videos