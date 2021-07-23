RENSSELAER — The first annual Summer Sizzler 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament at Foundation Park on July 17 enjoyed great success with several teams competing in three divisions.
Trophies were presented to the winning teams at the middle school, high school girls and high school/adult boys levels.
The middle school title was won by the team of PulverPsych and included Brock Hurley, Cohen Westfall, Caulden Pulver and Dalton Wilson. The girls’ team champion was the Flying Squirrels, with Gracie Little, Clair Klinger and Lilly Barnes pooling their efforts to gain victory.
The Flint Tropics of Noah Donahue, Jace Ingram, Janssen Follow and Joey Stiltz earned the high school/adult title.