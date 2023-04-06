WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had three players named to the Northwest Crossroads Conference first team in boys’ basketball last month, including senior Hayden Dase and juniors Camden Webster and Jeremiah Jones.
The Kougars finished second in the NCC standings with a 4-1 mark, with NCC champion Munster handing KV its lone loss.
The Mustangs also had three players named to the first team, including senior Brandon Trilli and juniors David Cundiff and Nolan Kinsella.
Webster led the Kougars in scoring, pouring in 398 points over 24 games for a 19.6 points per game average. He added 85 assists, 38 steals and 64 rebounds and converted 47 of 153 3-point shots (31%).
He also knocked down 65 of 72 free throws for 90%.
Rose-Hulman recruit Dase led the team in rebounding with 137 and averaged 9.6 ppg. He hit 95 of 183 shots for 53%.
Jones was 72 of 126 from the floor for 57% while averaging 7.7 ppg. He pulled down 74 rebounds.
Lowell senior guard Zach Wunsh reached a spot, as well as Hobart senior Vonzell Strayhorne. Andrean guards Aiden and Alex Austin, both juniors, were also picked by league coaches.
Second-team all-conference picks included Andrea’s Paul Gilvydis, Highland’s Rico Maldonado and Kristijan Zekavica, Hobart’s Keith Mullins and Felix Lopez and Munster’s Jermaine Corey.
Sophomore Bobby LeLonde was an honorable mention pick for KVHS, joining Highland’s Walter Glover Jr. and Lowell’s Jacob Viehman.
LaLonde, who moved into the varsity rotation near the midway point of the season, averaged 6.9 ppg. He dished out 43 assists.
Lady Kougars put 3 on NCC 1st, 2nd teams
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior guards Lilly Toppen and Kate Thomas were among 10 players selected to the Northwest Crossroads Conference first team in girls’ basketball recently.
A 1,000-point scorer at KVHS, Toppen, who will play at Holy Cross in South Bend next fall, led the team in 3-point shooting (38 total) and finished first in scoring at 12.3 points per game. Thomas was second in scoring (10 ppg.) and led the team in assists (105) and steals (67).
KV finished second to champion Andrean in the NCC standings, winning four of five league games.
The 59ers finished 5-0 in league play and had three players picked for the first team, including Tori Allen, Lindsay Arcella and Lauren Colon.
Allen and Colon are seniors and Arcella is a sophomore guard.
Highland teammates Aaliyah Keil and Payton Reid, Hobart senior Asia Donald, who was the state’s top scorer for most of the year, and Munster’s Gracyn Gillard and Akaoma Odeluga were first-team picks as well.
Gillard earns the distinction of being the only freshman selected to the team.
KV’s Olivia Plummer, a junior forward, was picked as six players on the second team, joining Andrean’s Maddie Walton, Hobart’s Nikolina Latinovic and Jesse Neace and Highland’s Jordan Steel. Plummer was third on the team in rebounds with 74 and averaged 6 ppg.
Laynie Capellari, a KVHS senior forward, was named honorable mention as were Andrean guard Liv Delevic and Lowell teammates Reilly Boyer and Kirstin Summers. Capellari was second on the team in rebounds with 83.