West Lafayette — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ swim team put together several strong performances in its 100-70 loss to host West Lafayette on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Lady Bombers captured three first-place finishes, with Ary Nelson winning the 200-yard individual medley, Katie Castle claiming the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard medley relay team of Castle, Nelson, Audrey Korniak and Maddie Kosiba also picking up a win.
Runner-up finishes were turned in by Solcy Sanchez in the 200 freestyle, Emily Myers in the 50 free, Kosiba in the 100 free, Nelson in the 100 breaststroke, the 200 free relay team Myers, Lizzie Parrish, Sanchez and Korniak and the 400 freestyle team of Sanchez, Kosiba, Castle and Nelson.
Parrish was third in the 200 free and 100 freestyle, Korniak was third in the 100 butterfly and Castle placed third in the 100 backstroke.